ARTICLE
17 February 2025

New Simplified CSSF Procedure For The Creation Of New Share Class(es) Not Requiring A Prospectus Update

EH
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme

Contributor

ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme logo
Independent in structure and spirit, Elvinger Hoss Prussen guides clients on their most critical Luxembourg legal matters. Committed to excellence and creativity in legal practice, our firm delivers the best possible advice for businesses, institutions and entrepreneurs, playing a unique role in the development of Luxembourg as a financial centre.
Explore Firm Details
The CSSF published today a new simplified procedure for creating new share class(es) within UCITS, UCI part II, SIFs, and SICARs...
Luxembourg Finance and Banking
Gast Juncker,Olivia Moessner,Joachim Cour
+3 Authors

The CSSF published today a new simplified procedure for creating new share class(es) within UCITS, UCI part II, SIFs, and SICARs that do not require a prospectus update. In order to benefit from this new simplified procedure, the characteristics of the newly created share class(es) must already be covered and defined in the current version of the prospectus.

In this context, the CSSF has issued a new dedicated form that will have to be completed and submitted to the CSSF.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gast Juncker
Gast Juncker
Photo of Olivia Moessner
Olivia Moessner
Photo of Yves Elvinger
Yves Elvinger
Photo of Joachim Cour
Joachim Cour
Photo of Benjamin Rossignon
Benjamin Rossignon
Photo of Thomas Göricke
Thomas Göricke
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More