New Simplified CSSF Procedure For The Creation Of New Share Class(es) Not Requiring A Prospectus Update

The CSSF published today a new simplified procedure for creating new share class(es) within UCITS, UCI part II, SIFs, and SICARs that do not require a prospectus update. In order to benefit from this new simplified procedure, the characteristics of the newly created share class(es) must already be covered and defined in the current version of the prospectus.



In this context, the CSSF has issued a new dedicated form that will have to be completed and submitted to the CSSF.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.