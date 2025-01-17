ARTICLE
17 January 2025

Strength In Collaboration: LuxCMA And Loyens & Loeff (Video)

LL
Loyens & Loeff

Contributor

Loyens & Loeff logo
Explore Firm Details
The Luxembourg Capital Markets Association (LuxCMA) is Luxembourg's first association exclusively focused on the capital markets industry.
Luxembourg Finance and Banking
Noémi Gémesi and Tina Fettes

The Luxembourg Capital Markets Association (LuxCMA) is Luxembourg's first association exclusively focused on the capital markets industry. We are proud members of LuxCMA, and two of our capital markets specialists were featured in the LuxCMA Meet Our Members video series.

In this video, our Capital Markets partner and Investment Management senior associate, discuss two key topics shaping Luxembourg's financial landscape:

  1. The significance of Blockchain Bill IV as a cornerstone of the government's strategy to foster the growth of the digital economy. This initiative positions Luxembourg as a leading hub for financial innovation in Europe and beyond.
  2. The latest trends in the Luxembourg securitisation industry.

Additionally, they share insights into the benefits of being a member of LuxCMA, from staying ahead of industry developments to actively contributing to the evolution of market standards.

Watch the video below!

LuxCMA's mission is to promote Luxembourg's capital markets by fostering networking opportunities, driving collaboration, and encouraging innovation in the industry. Learn more about LuxCMA HERE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Noémi Gémesi
Noémi Gémesi
Photo of Tina Fettes
Tina Fettes
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More