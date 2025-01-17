Strength In Collaboration: LuxCMA And Loyens & Loeff (Video)

The Luxembourg Capital Markets Association (LuxCMA) is Luxembourg's first association exclusively focused on the capital markets industry. We are proud members of LuxCMA, and two of our capital markets specialists were featured in the LuxCMA Meet Our Members video series.

In this video, our Capital Markets partner and Investment Management senior associate, discuss two key topics shaping Luxembourg's financial landscape:

The significance of Blockchain Bill IV as a cornerstone of the government's strategy to foster the growth of the digital economy. This initiative positions Luxembourg as a leading hub for financial innovation in Europe and beyond. The latest trends in the Luxembourg securitisation industry.

Additionally, they share insights into the benefits of being a member of LuxCMA, from staying ahead of industry developments to actively contributing to the evolution of market standards.

Watch the video below!

LuxCMA's mission is to promote Luxembourg's capital markets by fostering networking opportunities, driving collaboration, and encouraging innovation in the industry. Learn more about LuxCMA HERE.

