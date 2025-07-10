ARTICLE
10 July 2025

Podcast: Bermuda: Fintech Insights & Trends

In our latest episode of our "Tech Talks" podcast, technology law specialists Partner Jerome Wilson, Senior Associate George McCallum, and Associate Karim Creary delve into the dynamic global fintech landscape...
Bermuda Technology
Jerome Wilson,George McCallum, and Karim Creary
Listening Time: 27 Minutes

Episode Background

Bermuda Shorts – Tech Talks S01 E19

In our latest episode of our "Tech Talks" podcast, technology law specialists Partner Jerome Wilson, Senior Associate George McCallum, and Associate Karim Creary delve into the dynamic global fintech landscape, with a spotlight on Bermuda's Digital Assets Business Act (DABA).

They recap key insights from two industry gatherings — Bermuda's Digital Finance Forum and the global Consensus conference — before exploring current trends in the Bermuda market and offering a forward-looking perspective for the next 12 to 18 months.

Discussion highlights include Bermuda's clear and consistent regulatory framework, which continues to attract sophisticated market participants; the jurisdiction's ease of doing business under DABA; and the growing convergence of industries like insurance and digital assets — a trend that is narrowing the gap between traditional and decentralized finance — as a result of Bermuda's flexible and forward-thinking regulatory approach.

