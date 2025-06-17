ARTICLE
17 June 2025

Bank Of Ghana To Commence Regulation Of Cryptocurrency In September 2025

BL
Bentsi-Enchill Letsa & Ankomah

Contributor

Bentsi-Enchill Letsa & Ankomah logo
Explore Firm Details
Ghana is making a significant policy shift toward regulating cryptocurrencies after years of remaining cautious.
Ghana Technology
Joel Telfer Jnr

Ghana is making a significant policy shift toward regulating cryptocurrencies after years of remaining cautious.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana has announced plans to commence regulating virtual assets by the end of September 2025 through the enactment of a Virtual Asset Service Providers law.

Read the implications of this policy shift for financial institutions and market participants here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joel Telfer Jnr
Joel Telfer Jnr
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More