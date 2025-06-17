Bank Of Ghana To Commence Regulation Of Cryptocurrency In September 2025

Ghana is making a significant policy shift toward regulating cryptocurrencies after years of remaining cautious.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana has announced plans to commence regulating virtual assets by the end of September 2025 through the enactment of a Virtual Asset Service Providers law.

