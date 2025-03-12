ARTICLE
12 March 2025

Thailand To Add USDT And USDC To Approved Cryptocurrencies List

TG
Tilleke & Gibbins

Contributor

Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will officially add USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT) to its list of approved cryptocurrencies...
Thailand Technology
Kobkit Thienpreecha,Pornpan Wichawut,Rujaporn Paritsantik
+1 Authors
Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will officially add USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT) to its list of approved cryptocurrencies for use in digital asset transactions on March 16, 2025. The addition is a significant move that expands Thailand's digital asset market, aiming to enhance market flexibility and provide more payment options for investors and traders in Thailand's digital asset ecosystem.

Under the SEC regulations, digital asset operators, including digital token issuers, ICO portals, and digital asset exchanges, are only permitted to accept, conduct transactions with, and use "approved cryptocurrencies" as trading pairs.

After the addition of USDC and USDT, the full list of approved cryptocurrencies will include:

  • Bitcoin (BTC)
  • Ethereum (ETH)
  • Ripple (XRP)
  • Stellar (XLM)
  • Tether (USDT)
  • USD Coin (USDC)
  • Other cryptocurrencies used for testing programmable payments under the enhanced regulatory sandbox in accordance with the Bank of Thailand's rules and conditions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kobkit Thienpreecha
Kobkit Thienpreecha
Photo of Pornpan Wichawut
Pornpan Wichawut
Photo of Napassorn Lertussavavivat
Napassorn Lertussavavivat
Photo of Rujaporn Paritsantik
Rujaporn Paritsantik
