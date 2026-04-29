Dr. Hassan Elhais are most popular:
- within Accounting and Audit, Cannabis & Hemp and Immigration topic(s)
- in United Arab Emirates
The rights and obligations of a married person are provided under the UAE family law. The family law in the UAE comprises of 3 laws, namely, the Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 governing Muslims in the UAE across the seven emirates, the Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022, governing non-Muslims in the UAE, except in the emirates of Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021, governing non-Muslims in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
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