Learn about children's rights, protection mechanisms, helplines, and penalties for abuse under UAE law. Whether you're a resident, legal professional...

Dr. Elhais, with his vast legal expertise spanning family, arbitration, banking, commercial, company, criminal, inheritance, labour, and maritime law, is dedicated to providing top-tier legal solutions. As an integral member of the team at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy in Dubai, he contributes to the firm's mission of delivering comprehensive legal counsel across the UAE. The team, as a whole, is committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, confidentiality, and discretion. Initially making his mark in criminal and public law, Dr. Hassan made the decision to move to Dubai in 2006, marking a significant step in his legal career. Since joining Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, he has been an active contributor to the firm's growth and reputation. Dr. Hassan is known for his dedication to transparency in legal dealings and fee structures, a reflection of his solid ethical values.

Article Insights

Dr Hassan Elhais are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

in United Arab Emirates

self

Learn about children's rights, protection mechanisms, helplines, and penalties for abuse under UAE law. Whether you're a resident, legal professional, or simply curious about your rights, this guide explains everything in a clear and simple way.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.