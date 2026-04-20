How To Start An Inheritance Case In Dubai Step By Step: A Guide For Inheritance Lawyers

Families often don’t want to deal with legal paperwork when a loved one dies. But in Dubai and the rest of the UAE, inheritance issues need to be handled with care and correctly...

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A step-by-step guide from an inheritance lawyer on how to file an inheritance case in Dubai

Families often don’t want to deal with legal paperwork when a loved one dies. But in Dubai and the rest of the UAE, inheritance issues need to be handled with care and correctly, especially for expats and married couples.

This guide tells you in plain English how to file an inheritance case in Dubai, what papers you need, and when you should talk to an inheritance lawyer. Think of it as a legal guide that will help you avoid delays, stress, and expensive mistakes during a time that is already hard for you.

What Does This Article Talk About?

Who in Dubai needs a lawyer for inheritance?

How expats and couples can pass on their property in the UAE

How to file an inheritance case in steps

Useful advice for keeping your family safe

What Expats and Couples Need to Know About Inheritance Law in Dubai

In Dubai, who gets what when someone dies depends on their religion, nationality, and whether or not they have a will.

Muslims: Sharia law governs inheritance (Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024).

Expats who are not Muslim: May use the law of their home country or UAE civil law. They may make a will with the DIFC, Abu Dhabi Civil Family Courts (ADCFC), or local courts. The applicable laws would be Federal Decree-Law No 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status and Abu Dhabi Law No 14 of 2021 on Civil Marriage and its Effects in Abu Dhabi

DIFC Wills: Let non-Muslims give out their property the way they want to (Dubai Law No. 15 of 2017 with DIFC Wills & Probate Registry Rules)

A lawyer who specializes in inheritance law can help you figure out which law applies and make sure the right court procedure is followed.

In real life, filing an inheritance case without a lawyer is like putting together furniture without instructions. You might be able to do it, but mistakes are likely and expensive.

Step 1: Find out if there is a will.

The first thing an inheritance lawyer will ask is if the person who died had a will that was filed with the court.

Was it registered in Dubai Courts, DIFC Wills, ADCFC or somewhere else?

Why this is important:

A valid will makes the process of passing on property easier and faster.

If you don’t have a will, the courts will decide how to divide your property according to the law.

Step 2: Get the Death Certificate from the Government

To start an inheritance case in Dubai, you need to send in:

Original death certificate (Arabic translation required)

If the death happened outside of the UAE, the certificate must be

Attested in the country where it was issued

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has verified this.

To avoid rejection, an inheritance lawyer usually takes care of attestation and translation.

Step 3: Get a Legal Heir Certificate

A legal heir certificate shows who has the right to inherit.

Most of the time, the required documents are

Copies of heirs’ passports

Certificate of marriage (for couples)

Birth certificates for kids

Emirates ID (if needed)

If this step is done wrong, it can delay cases for months. This is one reason why many families hire an inheritance lawyer early.

Step 4: Take the inheritance case to court

After the heirs are confirmed, the inheritance lawyer files the case with the Dubai Personal Status Court or a probate case with the DIFC Courts (for DIFC Wills).

Review by the Court and First Orders

The court first looks over the papers that have been sent in, decides which law applies to the estate, and tells the heirs how to divide the inheritance. In real life, the most common reason for delays in inheritance cases is not disagreements between heirs but missing documents or mistakes in filing.

Step 5: Finding and freezing assets, if necessary

At this point, the estate’s property has been found and is safe. These could be cars, real estate, bank accounts, or shares in a business. Until the legal process is over, assets may be temporarily frozen to keep people who shouldn’t have access from getting to them.

Step 6: Handing out the goods

After the court gives its approval, the will or the law will decide how the estate will be divided up. The assets go to the right heirs, and the process of inheriting is over.

Mistakes that expats often make and how an inheritance lawyer can help

Believing that foreign wills always work

Waiting to file in court

Using translations that are wrong

Not following the rules for inheritance in the UAE

An inheritance lawyer stops these mistakes and makes sure that the rights of the heirs are safe.

Useful Advice for Couples and Expats Living in the UAE

If you are an expat, you should register a will.

Keep your asset records current, and make sure your family knows where important documents can be found.

It is also wise to speak with an inheritance lawyer before any issues arise, rather than waiting until a problem develops.

Conclusion

Filing an inheritance case in Dubai does not have to be complicated. These matters can be handled effectively and with respect when families have the appropriate documentation, understand the legal procedures, and work alongside a knowledgeable inheritance lawyer. Timely legal advice is essential for expatriates and couples. A probate lawyer can help ensure that your intentions are properly carried out in compliance with UAE law while also protecting your loved ones, whether you are planning for the future or handling an ongoing estate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.