Wadeema's Law, officially known as Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 Concerning Child Rights, stands as a cornerstone of child protection in the UAE. Named after a tragic case of child abuse that shocked the nation, the law was introduced to provide comprehensive legal safeguards for all children in the UAE, including both citizens and residents. Wadeema's Law addresses various aspects of children's rights, ranging from physical and emotional protection to education and healthcare, and sets out severe penalties for those who violate these rights.

This article explores key provisions of Wadeema's Law and how they ensure the protection and well-being of children across the UAE.

The Right to Life, Survival, and Development

Article 2 of Wadeema's Law guarantees a child's right to life, survival, and development. This provision emphasises the state's duty to ensure that every child has access to essential services that promote their physical, mental, emotional, and social development. The law imposes an obligation on families, schools, healthcare institutions, and the broader community to support the growth of children. Protection from Abuse and Neglect

One of the most significant elements of Wadeema's Law is Article 33, which provides strong protection against all forms of abuse, neglect, exploitation, and maltreatment. This article prohibits any form of physical, psychological, or sexual abuse and criminalises the failure to protect a child from harm. Whether the abuse occurs within the home, school, or public spaces, the law ensures that children are safeguarded and those responsible are held accountable. The Right to Education

Article 31 confirms a child's right to education and places an obligation on parents and guardians to ensure that children are enrolled in school and attend regularly. The UAE government, through this provision, seeks to prevent children from being deprived of their right to learning and personal development. Failing to provide a child with proper education can lead to legal repercussions for the parents or guardians. The Right to Health and Medical Care

I n Article 24, Wadeema's Law emphasises every child's right to healthcare. The law mandates that children must be provided with proper nutrition, access to vaccinations, and preventive healthcare services. Parents, guardians, and healthcare providers are obligated to ensure that a child's health needs are met. Any neglect in providing necessary medical care, such as failure to treat illnesses or delaying vaccinations, is a violation of this provision. Reporting Obligations

Wadeema's Law imposes obligations on individuals and institutions to report suspected cases of child abuse. Article 42 requires that any person who is aware of a child's exposure to harm must report it to the appropriate authorities, including police and child protection units. Furthermore, Article 43 mandates that professionals, such as healthcare workers, teachers, and social workers, must report any signs of abuse, neglect, or mistreatment. Failure to report such cases may result in legal penalties.

Child Protection Measures and Oversight

Article 49 of Wadeema's Law mandates the establishment of child protection bodies, such as the Child Protection Unit, tasked with investigating reports of abuse and neglect. These bodies work in collaboration with police, schools, and healthcare providers to assess risks and take immediate action when necessary. The law ensures that these units have the authority to intervene in cases where a child's safety is at risk, providing a safety net for children who may not be able to protect themselves.

Penalties for Violations

Wadeema's Law sets out penalties for individuals found guilty of child abuse, exploitation, or neglect. Depending on the severity of the violation, penalties under Articles 69 to 72 range from fines to life imprisonment. For instance, cases of severe physical abuse that result in serious harm or death may lead to penalties including long-term imprisonment.

Parental and Community Responsibilities

Article 16 emphasises the shared responsibility of parents, guardians, and the community in protecting children. It mandates that parents must raise their children in an environment that fosters respect, dignity, and understanding. Schools and communities are also encouraged to support the development and well-being of children by providing safe environments and reporting any concerns about a child's welfare.

Wadeema's Law reflects the UAE's commitment to protecting children from harm and ensuring their right to grow in safe, nurturing environments. By imposing penalties for abuse and neglect and creating a robust system of reporting and oversight, the law serves as a strong deterrent against child maltreatment. It emphasises the shared responsibility of parents, guardians, institutions, and society as a whole to ensure the safety and well-being of children.

