Vietnam’s New Forced-Labor Import Ban: How Should Businesses Respond?

On July 22, 2026, the government of Vietnam issued Decree No. 292/2026/ND-CP detailing the implementation of the Law on Foreign Trade Management (Decree 292). Decree 292 came into effect on September 5, 2026, replacing Decree No. 69/2018/NND-CP, and introduces several important changes to Vietnam’s foreign trade regime.

Of particular relevance is the addition to the list of goods prohibited from importation of “products and goods extracted, produced, or manufactured wholly or partly through forced labor by enterprises, countries, or territories in accordance with relevant international treaties to which the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is a party.” This new prohibition introduces forced-labor considerations into Vietnam’s import compliance framework and may have practical implications for how businesses manage related risks across their operations and supply chains.

Implementation of the New Prohibition

According to Decree 292, the minister or head of the relevant ministerial-level agency is responsible for publishing the detailed list and corresponding harmonized system (HS) codes for each category of goods prohibited from export or import under its purview. Goods involving forced labor fall under the purview of the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, as of the date of this article, no corresponding list has been published specifying the goods to which the forced-labor prohibition applies, leaving businesses without official guidance on how the prohibition will be applied or enforced in practice.

Nevertheless, this absence does not suspend the prohibition’s application. As Decree 292 has already taken effect, goods involving forced labor remain subject to the general legal framework applicable to goods prohibited from importation. In particular, Decree 169/2026/ND-CP provides for administrative penalties for the importation or transportation of prohibited goods into Vietnam. Depending on the nature and circumstances of the violation, criminal liability may also arise under the Criminal Code. In practice, enforcement is likely to depend on the Ministry of Home Affairs’ forthcoming list, but the legal basis for liability already exists. It is therefore important for businesses to consider the implications of the new prohibition and establish appropriate procedures to manage potential forced-labor risks throughout their business activities.

Practical Compliance Considerations for Businesses

Under the Vietnamese Labor Code, “forced labor” is defined as “the use of force, threats of force, or other means to compel a person to work against his/her will”. The definition focuses on whether a worker is made to work involuntarily through coercive conduct or other means.

For businesses, the practical question is where such circumstances may arise in their own operations, supply chains, and business relationships, and what measures can be put in place to identify, address, and respond to the resulting risks.

1. Internal Controls

The first area of consideration is the business’s own operations. That is, facilities and processes under its direct ownership or control where workers involved in extracting, producing, or manufacturing goods destined for import into Vietnam are recruited, employed, or managed. At each stage, from recruitment through employment and termination, businesses should examine whether their policies and practices may create circumstances that undermine a worker’s genuine freedom to enter into, continue, or end the employment relationship.

To help prevent forced labor within their own operations, businesses should establish clear internal policies prohibiting coercive employment practices, assign responsibility for monitoring compliance with those policies, periodically review employment records for signs of coercion or restricted consent, and maintain accessible grievance mechanisms. These measures can help businesses identify potential concerns within their employment practices before they translate into risks affecting goods intended for import into Vietnam.

2. Supply-Chain Controls

The second area of consideration extends beyond the business’s own operations to its suppliers, contractors, and other third parties involved in extracting, producing, or manufacturing goods destined for import into Vietnam. As businesses generally have less direct oversight of these parties than of their own operations, the focus shifts to contractual safeguards and compliance mechanisms that provide reasonable visibility into, and influence over, the labor practices associated with sourcing such goods.

This exposure is not merely theoretical. Businesses that rely on third parties to extract, produce, or manufacture goods for export may face consequences in the destination market where those goods are subsequently found to involve forced labor, notwithstanding that the underlying practices occurred outside the business’s direct operations or knowledge. In such circumstances, the business may bear the immediate consequences under the destination market’s import enforcement regime, while recovery of any resulting losses from the third party responsible for the underlying conduct may require a separate and protracted dispute.

Against this background, businesses should build specific forced-labor safeguards into their commercial agreements with suppliers, contractors, and other third parties in the supply chain, including representations and warranties regarding compliance with applicable forced-labor standards, audit rights over records and facilities, and appropriate remedies, such as termination or indemnification, where noncompliance is confirmed. These contractual safeguards should be supported by practical due diligence, such as supplier questionnaires and review of existing third-party labor certifications, with more frequent review applied to suppliers operating in regions or sectors already flagged for forced-labor risk in publicly available assessments. Together, these measures provide businesses with a practical basis for assessing whether goods sourced from third parties may present forced-labor risks that could affect their eligibility for import into Vietnam.

3. Risk Management and Remediation

The third area of consideration is how businesses respond once a forced-labor concern is identified, whether within their own operations or their supply chain. Given the legal exposure outlined above, the focus shifts from prevention to containment: managing that exposure and related commercial disruption while minimizing the impact on the business’s operations.

To manage this effectively, businesses should designate a specific function responsible for escalating and investigating reported concerns within a set timeframe, and for maintaining a written record of the findings and any corrective steps taken. Where a concern is confirmed, businesses should identify the specific shipments or transactions affected and, before those goods are imported, assess whether corrective action can be completed and documented in time to support the goods’ eligibility for import under Decree 292.

Where the concern involves a third party, engaging that third party in a time-bound corrective action plan, with clear conditions and a verification step before further shipments proceed, may in some circumstances be more appropriate than immediate termination, which may not resolve the underlying risk and could disrupt the business’s supply arrangements.

Taken together, these measures provide businesses with a practical basis for responding to forced-labor concerns while managing the associated legal and commercial risks and minimizing disruption to their import operations.

Outlook

Decree 292 is now in force, and the absence of implementing guidance does not remove the exposure businesses face if forced-labor risks materialize in the goods they import. Rather than waiting for the Ministry of Home Affairs to publish its detailed list, businesses are better placed to begin addressing this risk now, using measures that can largely be built on top of existing HR, procurement, and compliance functions.

Establishing internal controls, extending appropriate oversight to suppliers and other third parties, and maintaining a clear process for responding to identified concerns provide a practical starting point that businesses can refine as further guidance under Decree 292 becomes available, without requiring significant changes to their existing operations from the outset.