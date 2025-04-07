Update On Ongoing Criminal Sanctions Proceeding

Further to our earlier post from August 2024, the Swiss authorities have provided an update on one of their ongoing criminal sanctions investigations.
The investigation relates to people linked to Suleiman Kerimov, a designated person under Swiss sanctions.
As of August 2024 it was an investigation into four people, it is now being reported that the Swiss authorities have confirmed that the case has moved to an ongoing criminal proceeding, and that there are five individual defendants.
