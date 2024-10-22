ARTICLE
22 October 2024

Customs Has More Than 800 Sanctions Investigations

Finland International Law
Finnish Customs has given an update on trade sanctions enforcement in Finland. The press release confirms that there are more than 800 such investigations being undertaken by Finnish Customs of which around 90 are being investigated as aggravated offences.

Oddly, a press report, published on the same day, reported that Finnish Customs had more than 740 ongoing investigations. The figure of 740 had been reported back in April, as per our earlier post, itself an increase on the figure of 700 investigations reported in February.

The press release from Finnish Customs also gave detail of a particular investigation into a customs warehouse company in eastern Finland suspected of exporting drones, processors, smartphones, computers and echo sounders to Russia.

The goods arrived in Finland as air freight at Helsinki Airport, after which they were attempted to be exported via the company's intermediate storage in Virolahti by road to Russia.

The value of the sanctioned goods was about €700 000 and are said to have mostly been ordered from online stores in the US with the consignee in Russia as the Russian postal service.

To date seven people have been questioned as part of the investigation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

