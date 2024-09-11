ARTICLE
11 September 2024

Sustainable Supply Chain Finance: Unlocking The Potential For Banks

Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Authors

In an era of rapid economic and geopolitical change, companies globally and in the Middle East are increasingly adopting green and sustainable strategies. These are being integrated into broader business operations, reporting frameworks, and sustainability commitments. Companies are not only aligning their financing mechanisms with these sustainability goals but are also incorporating sustainability into their supply chains by applying relevant criteria when selecting suppliers and distributors. This strategic approach helps them comply with ESG regulations, mitigate operational risks along the value chain, and improve profitability while enhancing brand value.

In this article, we explore the concept of sustainable supply chain finance (SCF), its implications for financial institutions, and the key drivers for its growth in the Middle East.

Originally Published 10 September 2024

