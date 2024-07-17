Customs Policy No. 53/2022 regulates the procedures for Client Registration for Acquiring Customs Code.
Procedure for Acquiring Customs Code
- Application for the client's Customs code shall be submitted through available online channels.
- The clients shall submit a valid licence issued by the competent authority.
- The clients shall submit true and accurate information/documents about the authorised person/company for the purpose of acquiring the code.
- The client's happiness department shall issue a customs code to the client upon payment of the prescribed fee as per the authorised activities stated in the submitted license.
- The client's happiness department shall decline the application for customs code if the condition is set out in the policy.
- When importing, governmental and semi-governmental entities are required to apply for customs client codes from the client's happiness department through available online channels, specifying the relevant/authorised person (s) as the point of contact to finalise the customs procedures.
- The client's happiness department shall issue a customs code for the client based on the validity period of the licence issued to them by the competent authority.
- The validity of the customs code shall be linked to the validity of the license and will expire upon the license's expiry.
- No holder of Customs code, whether a natural or legal person, shall be entitled to practice Customs brokerage profession unless authorised to do so in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Broker Policy.
Duties and Obligations of Customs Client
- Periodically renew their customs code upon its expiry.
- Electronically update or amend data and information related the customs code should there be any change in the data provided at the time of registration.
- Apply for cancelling the customs code in the event of revoking the license during its validity period.
- Keep electronic archive of all license records, documents and information as well as trade transactions, documentation and corresponding and make them available to Customs upon request.
الحصول على رمز العميل الجمركي لدى جمارك دبي
تنظم السياسة الجمركية رقم 53/2022 اجراءات تسجيل العملاء للحصول على رمز العميل الجمركي.
إجراءات الحصول على رمز العميل الجمركي
- تقديم طلب الحصول على رمز العميل الجمركي عبر القنوات الالكترونية المتاحة.
- تقديم رخصة سارية المفعول صادرة من الجهات المختصة.
- تقديم مستندات ومعلومات صحيحة عن الشخص المخول/الشركة لغرض الحصول على الرمز.
- تصدر ادارة اسعاد العملاء رمز العميل الجمركي وفقا للانشطة المذكورة في الرخصة الصادرة من الجهة المختصة بإصدار الرخصة.
- على ادارة اسعاد العملاء رفض طلبات الحصول على رمز العميل الجمركي في حال عدم استيفاء الشروط المبينة في السياسة الجمركية.
- على الجهات الحكومية وشبة الحكومية في حال الاستيراد التقدم بطلب الحصول على رمز العميل الجمركي من ادارة اسعاد العملاء وذلك من خلال كافة القنوات الالكترونية المتاحة وتحديد الشخص المختص/المخول/ المخولين للتواصل واستكمال الاجراءات الجمركية المتعلقة بها.
- تقوم ادارة اسعاد العملاء بإصدار رمز العميل الجمركي بناء على الرخصة التجارة الصادرة من الجهة المختصة.
- ترتبط مدة سريان رمز العميل الجمركي بمدة سريان الرخصة التجارية وتنتهي بإنتهائها.
- لا يحق لأي شخص حاصل على رمز العميل الجمركي مزاولة مهنة التخليص الجمركي ما لم يكن مرخصا للقيام بذلك وفقا لسياسة المخلص الجمركي.
واجبات والتزامات العميل الجمركي
- الالتزام بالتجديد الدوري فور انتهاء صلاحية رمز العميل الجمركي.
- في حال التغيير في البيانات المقدمة الالتزام بالتحديث او التعديل على المعلومات والبيانات الخاصة برمز العميل الجمركي الكترونيا.
- التقدم بطلب الغاء رمز العميل الجمركي في حالة الغاء الرخصة اثناء فترة سريانها.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.