ESG Legal Update: Central And Eastern Europe And Central Asia Regions (Q4 2025)

February 2026 – The final quarter of the year confirmed that ESG regulation across the region is entering a more mature and operational phase. While legislative alignment with EU sustainability frameworks continues, the focus has increasingly shifted towards implementation, enforcement and market readiness.

A key theme of Q4 was the consolidation of sustainability reporting regimes following the transposition of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the practical impact of the Stop-the-Clock measures. Several jurisdictions moved from legislative uncertainty to clearer compliance pathways, while companies continue to navigate the evolving scope and timing of reporting obligations amid ongoing EU-level reform discussions.

At the same time, energy transition and sustainable finance gained further momentum. Governments and regulators across the region advanced renewable energy, hydrogen and storage strategies, strengthened guarantees of origin systems, and supported the expansion of green and social finance instruments. These developments underline the growing integration of ESG considerations into energy markets, infrastructure planning and investment frameworks.

Finally, Q4 highlighted a broader shift towards accountability and market discipline. New rules targeting greenwashing, enhanced assurance requirements for sustainability reporting and stricter compliance mechanisms signal a move from ESG commitments to verifiable performance. Together, these trends confirm that ESG is no longer a forward-looking aspiration, but a core operational and strategic factor for businesses active in the region.

