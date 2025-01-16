ESG Legal Update: Central & Eastern Europe And Central Asia Regions

January 2025 – The past year has seen a flurry of regulatory developments related to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), particularly in the alignment of climate, environmental and reporting rules across the Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia regions.

Although the deadline for transposition of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (EU) 2022/2464 (CSRD) passed in July 2024, not all EU member states have managed to fully implement the directive. The European Commission has initiated infringement proceedings against 17 member states, including the Czech Republic and Romania, and it remains to be seen whether it will take further steps in the infringement procedure.

Attention is turning to the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (EU) 2024/1760 (CSDDD) which imposes extensive due diligence obligations on corporate operations and supply chains. The CSDDD's transposition deadline is set for 26 July 2026.

Our latest update on each member state's approach to the implementation of these directives is available here. We will continue to monitor the streamlining of EU's ESG regulation in 2025.

The overview below covers information on national decarbonisation plans, rules for environmental protection, emissions trading, developments on hydrogen and nuclear energy, and some specific ESG and green finance aspects in Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Turkey, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.



