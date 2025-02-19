Chat OMP - Growth, Action, And Innovation: Insights From Henry Tucker Our Bermuda Managing Partner (Podcast)

William and Henry explore Bermuda's growing success, fuelled by its balanced regulatory framework, easy access to New York, and a local environment that fosters opportunity.

Harneys is a full-service offshore law firm offering expert legal advice on the laws of jurisdictions including the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, and more. Established in 1960, the firm has grown to 11 global locations with over 180 lawyers, serving top law firms, financial institutions, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals. Harneys provides comprehensive legal support across transactional, contentious, and private client matters, often in collaboration with Harneys Fiduciary, which delivers corporate and wealth management services. Known for its role in shaping offshore jurisprudence, the firm also advises on legislative developments and excels in handling complex cross-border transactions and disputes.

William and Henry explore Bermuda's growing success, fuelled by its balanced regulatory framework, easy access to New York, and a local environment that fosters opportunity. Henry introduces his "pick up a shovel" philosophy, championing decisive action and practical problem-solving to deliver the best results. They also highlight the importance of questioning conventional wisdom in law firms, advocating for fresh, innovative approaches to tackle complex challenges.

