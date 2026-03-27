Project Licensing And Environmental Impact Assessment In Solar And Wind Energy Developments In Mozambique

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NMP Advogados provides a comprehensive overview of the steps and phases necessary for licensing, environmental impact assessments, and approval processes for energy projects in Mozambique, up to the ready-to-build phase.
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Learn more about the licensing of energy projects in
Mozambique.
NMP Advogados provides a comprehensive overview of the steps and
phases necessary for licensing, environmental impact assessments,
and approval processes for energy projects in Mozambique, up to the
ready-to-build phase.
The roadmap detailed in this paper is designed to ensure
compliance with key national regulations, promote sustainable
development, and facilitate the smooth execution of energy
initiatives.
Find out more about this topic in the guide prepared by our
experts.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.