Project Licensing And Environmental Impact Assessment In Solar And Wind Energy Developments In Mozambique

Learn more about the licensing of energy projects in Mozambique.

NMP Advogados provides a comprehensive overview of the steps and phases necessary for licensing, environmental impact assessments, and approval processes for energy projects in Mozambique, up to the ready-to-build phase.

The roadmap detailed in this paper is designed to ensure compliance with key national regulations, promote sustainable development, and facilitate the smooth execution of energy initiatives.

Find out more about this topic in the guide prepared by our experts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.