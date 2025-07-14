Termination And Dismissal In Malaysia: What Employers Need To Know

Introduction

Employers in Malaysia must navigate a complex legal landscape when ending employment relationships. Whether through contract expiry, retrenchment, dismissal due to misconduct, or performance issues, employers are required to adhere strictly to statutory guidelines and procedural fairness to mitigate legal risks. Failure to comply can lead to significant legal repercussions, including costly compensation awards, reinstatement orders, and substantial reputational damage. Therefore, understanding the differences between "termination" and "dismissal" and ensuring compliance with the Employment Act 1955 ("EA") and the Industrial Relations Act 1967 ("IRA") is vital for any Malaysian business.

This article aims to provide clarity on the legal distinctions between termination and dismissal, outline lawful methods to end employment, and highlight best practices employers can adopt to minimize the risk of disputes. A comprehensive grasp of these principles allows employers not only to effectively manage their workforce but also to foster transparent and fair workplace practices that benefit both employers and employees.

Termination vs Dismissal: Understanding the Difference

The concepts of "termination" and "dismissal" are often used interchangeably but hold distinct legal meanings. Under Malaysian law, specifically the EA and IRA, "termination" typically refers to ending employment through means such as retrenchment, expiry of fixed-term contracts, notice, or effluxion of time. "Dismissal" specifically refers to employment ended due to misconduct.

Both termination and dismissal must meet the standard of "just cause or excuse," as outlined in Section 20(1) of the IRA.

Just Cause or Excuse: The Key Principle

Section 20(1) of the IRA states:

"Where a workman... considers that he has been dismissed without just cause or excuse by his employer, he may make representations in writing to the Director General to be reinstated in his former employment."

Employers must demonstrate valid and lawful reasons for ending employment. The landmark Federal Court decision in Goon Kwee Phoy v J & P Coats Bhd1 clarified the subjective nature of this test:

"It is not whether he had been dismissed without just cause or excuse; but it is how he considers he has been treated by his employer that constitutes the test for his action."

Employers must substantiate the reason for termination or dismissal with solid evidence and proper documentation.

Methods of Termination Under the Employment Act 1955

Employers may lawfully terminate employment contracts through several methods:

1. Termination by Effluxion of Time

Employment contracts with a defined term or specific project naturally conclude upon expiry or project completion. This method typically carries minimal legal risk if terms are clearly stated and understood.

2. Termination by Notice

Under Section 12(2) of the EA, termination by notice must adhere to statutory notice periods, depending on the employee's length of service:

Less than two years: Four weeks' notice.

Two to five years: Six weeks' notice.

More than five years: Eight weeks' notice.

Providing correct notice periods and clear communication significantly reduces the risk of claims.

3. Termination without Notice

Section 13 of the EA allows termination without notice if compensation equivalent to the employee's wages for the notice period is paid. Employers must ensure correct calculation and prompt payment.

Dismissal Due to Misconduct

Section 14(1) of the EA specifically addresses dismissal due to misconduct:

"An employer may, on grounds of misconduct inconsistent with the fulfilment of the express or implied conditions of his service, after due inquiry – dismiss without notice..."

The EA does not explicitly define misconduct. However, Industrial Court cases offer clarity. In Plaat Rubber Sdn Bhd v Goh Chok Guan2, misconduct is defined as actions adversely affecting an employee's duties and responsibilities, significantly impacting trust in the employment relationship.

Examples include:

Insubordination

Dishonesty

Persistent lateness or absenteeism

Fraud and misrepresentation

Threats or intimidation

Employers must conduct a "due inquiry," which does not necessarily require a domestic inquiry, although many employers choose to conduct one. A due inquiry can involve other fair procedural steps to substantiate allegations. Failure to adhere properly to this process may invalidate the dismissal.

Termination Due to Incompetence or Poor Performance

Termination for incompetence requires a fair and structured approach. Employers must provide:

Documented warnings regarding performance issues. Opportunities for improvement. Evidence of persistent failure despite these steps.

The Industrial Court, as demonstrated in cases such as IE Project v Tan Lee Seng3 and Kedah Marble Sdn Bhd v Jaafar Mohamed4, emphasizes procedural fairness. Mere dissatisfaction without documented evidence and fair warnings is insufficient.

Lesson: Employers must maintain proper documentation of warnings and performance reviews. In IE Project v Tan Lee Seng, the Industrial Court did not find credible evidence of warnings given, underscoring the importance of maintaining accurate records to substantiate claims.

Termination Due to Business Closure

Business closure is a legitimate termination reason, provided certain conditions are fulfilled:

The closure must be bona fide (genuine, without ulterior motive).

The closure must be complete, not partial or temporary.

In Harris Solid State (M) Sdn Bhd & Ors v Bruno Gentil s/o Pereira & Ors5, the court emphasized that termination due to business closure cannot disguise wrongful motives, such as retaliation against union activities.

Lesson: Employers should document the rationale for closures meticulously and transparently follow processes to demonstrate bona fide intent.

Consequences of Unlawful Termination or Dismissal

If termination or dismissal is unfair or unjustified, employers face significant consequences:

Compensation awarded by the Industrial Court.

Potential orders of reinstatement.

Reputational damage impacting business and employee morale.

Employees who believe their employment ended without just cause can file representations under Section 20 of the IRA, triggering potentially costly proceedings.

Best Practices to Minimise Legal Risks

Employers should:

Maintain detailed documentation of employment contracts and policies. Clearly communicate expectations and consequences. Follow statutory requirements meticulously. Conduct due inquiries fairly and transparently. Seek professional legal advice before executing terminations or dismissals.

Conclusion

Navigating termination and dismissal lawfully requires clear understanding and strict adherence to Malaysian employment laws. Employers must proactively manage employment endings with fairness, transparency, and diligent documentation to minimize disputes and ensure compliance.

Understanding the intricacies of both termination and dismissal helps maintain stable employment relationships and avoid unnecessary legal challenges. Employers investing in robust HR processes and legal guidance position themselves effectively to manage workforce changes lawfully.

Footnotes

1. [1981] 2 MLJ 129.

2. Award 30 of 1995.

3. [1987] 1 ILR 165.

4. [2000] 1 ILR 794.

5. [1996] 3 MLJ 489.

