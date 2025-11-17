UPCOMING WEBINAR: Beyond the Checklist: From Surface Compliance to Real Readiness When DOLE Knocks

Villaraza & Angangco Law is a full-service law firm that has been at the forefront of the legal industry in the Philippines since its founding in 1980. It is widely recognized as one of the top law firms in the country, with a reputation for excellence, professionalism, and integrity. With over forty years of experience in the industry, the Firm has established itself as a trusted partner of both local and international clients, handling complex legal matters with efficiency and expertise.

Date: 25 November 2025

Time: 8:00 AM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

When DOLE exercises its visitorial powers under Article 128 of the Labor Code, it looks beyond the checklist to determine whether systems function as intended and whether workers and labor standards are effectively protected.

DOLE inspectors may enter workplaces, examine records, question employees, and review any matter related to labor law compliance. Inspections evaluate not only the existence of documents but also the employer's ability to substantiate that policies and programs are implemented and effective.

In some cases, work stoppage orders are issued when DOLE finds grave or imminent danger to life, health, or safety, halting operations until the employer can demonstrate readiness and full functional compliance under Republic Act No. 11058 and Department Order No. 252-25. DOLE's enforcement power also extends to the issuance of Compliance Orders, Writs of Execution, and suspension or closure directives for serious labor-standards or contracting violations.

In this webinar, employers will learn what to expect during DOLE inspections, when and why work stoppage orders are issued, and where and how employers can best demonstrate good-faith compliance.

The session will cover:



- Understanding DOLE's visitorial and enforcement powers, including inspection, access to premises and records, and issuance of compliance or stoppage orders.

- Drafting defensible OSH and labor-standards policies that reflect how work is actually performed.

- Turning compliance checklists into verifiable documentation and evidence-based programs.

- Recognizing common triggers for work stoppage or compliance orders during inspections.

- Demonstrating readiness, cooperation, and good-faith compliance throughout DOLE investigations.