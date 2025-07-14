Labour and Employment Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Singapore, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

1 Legal framework

1.1 Are there statutory sources of labour and employment law?

In Singapore, the main statutory source of labour and employment law is the Employment Act 1968 (Employment Act), which sets out the basic terms and working conditions for employees. It applies to:

workmen;

certain government employees; and

part-time employees.

However, it excludes:

seafarers;

domestic workers; and

persons declared not to be employees by the Minister for Manpower.

Part 4 of the Employment Act provides additional protections to workmen earning S$4,500 or less a month and employees (other than workmen) earning S$2,600 or less a month (Part 4 Employees).

Other specific aspects of employment are governed by:

the Child Development Co-Savings Act 2001 (parental leave entitlements);

the Central Provident Fund Act 1953 (Central Provident Fund contributions);

the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990 (hiring of foreign employees in Singapore);

the Retirement and Re-employment Act 1993 (retirement and re-employment);

the Workplace Safety and Health Act 2006 (safety, health and welfare of persons at work in workplaces);

the Work Injury Compensation Act 2019 (work-related injury compensation); and

the Employment Claims Act 2016 (employment disputes).

Additionally, the tripartite partners – the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), representing the government; the National Trades Union Congress, representing employees; and the Singapore National Employers Federation, representing employers – issue guidelines, advisories and standards on employment issues. Tripartite guidelines supplement the law and MOM can take action against non-compliance. Tripartite advisories outline progressive workplace practices, while tripartite standards are good employment practices, both of which employers are encouraged to adopt.

1.2 Is there a contractual system that operates in parallel, or in addition to, the statutory sources?

The relationship between an employer and an employee is largely regulated by the contract of employment between them and parties are generally free to contract as they choose, subject to limits imposed by law. The Employment Act sets out the minimum standards that an employment contract must comply with; any term in a contract of service that is less favourable to an employee (as defined in the Employment Act) than any term as prescribed by the Employment Act will be illegal and void to the extent that it is so less favourable. If the terms in the employment contract are more favourable than the Employment Act requirements, the contractual provisions will apply.

1.3 Are employment contracts commonly used at all levels? If so, what types of contracts are used and how are they created? Must they be in writing must they include specific information? Are implied clauses allowed?

Employment contracts are commonly used at all levels to govern the relationship between an employer and employee and include:

permanent, fixed-term, full-time and part-time (where the working hours are less than 35 hours a week) work arrangements; and

internship and training arrangements.

Employment contracts in Singapore are subject to common law contract principles and are created when there is:

an offer and an acceptance;

consideration given;

no issue with the parties' capacity to contract;

an intention to create legal relations; and

no vitiating factor to the contract.

The Employment Act requires employers to provide employees with a record of key employment terms (KETs) in writing. The KETs include:

the employee's job title and main responsibilities;

the daily working hours and working days a week;

salary and benefits;

leave entitlements;

probation period; and

notice period for termination of employment.

It is also advisable to set out other terms of employment in writing for greater certainty.

To the extent that the implied terms do not contradict express provisions, terms can be implied into an employment contract by:

law (where the term is statutorily required);

fact (where the term is so necessary to the contract that both parties must have intended its inclusion); or

custom (where the term is customarily used in a particular area or sector in which the contract is made).

2 Employment rights and representations

2.1 What, if any, are the rights to parental leave, at either a national or local level?

Maternity leave: Where a female employee has served her employer for at least three months continuously before the child's birth, and subject to fulfilling the relevant requirements, she may be entitled to either:

16 weeks of government-paid maternity leave (GPML) under the Child Development Co-Savings Act 2001 (CDCSA), provided that the child:

is a Singapore citizen; or becomes a Singapore citizen within 12 months of birth; or

if she does not satisfy the requirements above, 12 weeks of maternity leave under the Employment Act (of which the first eight weeks are paid), provided that she has fewer than two living children of her own at the time of delivery (failing which she will lose her entitlement to payment for the eight weeks of maternity leave).

Maternity leave also extends to mothers of stillborn children.

Paternity leave: Under the CDCSA, with effect from 1 April 2025, a male employee who has served his employer for at least three months continuously before the child's birth is entitled to four weeks of mandatory government-paid paternity leave (GPPL), provided that:

the child is a Singapore citizen or becomes a Singapore citizen within 12 months of birth; and

the child's mother was lawfully married to him:

at the time the child was conceived; after the child was conceived but before the child's birth; or within 12 months of the child's birth.



A male employee who satisfies the relevant requirements and has a child born (including stillborns) between 1 January 2024 and 31 March 2025 is entitled to two weeks of GPPL.

A male employee who is an adoptive father is also eligible for four weeks of GPPL if:

the adopted child is a Singapore citizen;

the male employee has served his employer for at least three months continuously before the date of formal intent to adopt; and

the other relevant requirements are fulfilled.

Adoption leave: Under the CDCSA, a female employee who is an adoptive mother is entitled to 12 weeks of mandatory government-paid adoption leave (GPAL) if:

the adopted child is below the age of 12 months at the date of formal intent to adopt;

the child is a Singapore citizen or becomes a Singapore citizen within six months of adoption;

the female employee has served her employer for at least three months continuously before the date of formal intent to adopt; and

the other relevant requirements are fulfilled.

Shared parental leave: In addition to the GPML, GPPL and GPAL (as applicable), eligible parents are entitled to share six weeks of paid shared parental leave (SPL) with effect from 1 April 2025, increasing to 10 weeks of SPL with effect from 1 April 2026 under the CDCSA. The SPL is to be taken after the GPML, GPPL or GPAL (as applicable) is fully taken. The SPL is equally allocated between both parents by default but parents can reallocate the distribution according to their caregiving needs.

Other parental leave: Subject to fulfilling the relevant requirements, eligible employees who have served their employer for at least three months may be entitled to:

six days of paid childcare leave under the CDCSA or two days of paid childcare leave under the Employment Act, if the employee's youngest child is below seven years old;

two additional days of paid extended childcare leave under the CDCSA, if the employee's youngest child is between seven and 12 years old; and

up to 12 days of unpaid infant care leave under the CDCSA, if the employee has a child below two years old.

Maternity, paternity, adoption and shared parental benefits: Eligible male and female employees who do not qualify for GPML, GPPL, GPAL or SPL due to their employment arrangements (eg, on short-term employment contracts or fixed-term employment contracts that expire before the birth or adoption of a child) may be eligible for equivalent benefits that are paid for by the government subject to the fulfilment of the relevant requirements.

2.2 How long does it last and what benefits are given during this time?

2.3 Are trade unions recognised and what rights do they have?

Trade unions are recognised in Singapore and are regulated by various statutes:

The Trade Unions Act 1940 and the Trade Union Regulations regulate trade union activities;

The Trade Disputes Act 1941 regulates the conduct of industrial action and lockouts;

Part III of the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act 1955 sets out temporary provisions for the prevention of strikes and lockouts in essential services;

The Industrial Relations Act 1960 regulates negotiations between trade unions and employers on specific matters pertaining to the relations of employers and employees; and

The Singapore Labour Foundation Act 1977 relates to improving the welfare of trade union members and their families.

A trade union can only represent its members in collective bargaining once it has obtained recognition by the employer, following which it becomes the sole negotiating body for its members and can collectively negotiate with the employer on industrial matters (eg, commencing negotiations for a collective agreement). A collective agreement is a binding agreement between an employer and the trade union concerning the employees' terms of employment that is valid for two to three years. A signed collective agreement must be filed with the Industrial Arbitration Court within one week of signing. If negotiations are unsuccessful, the trade union or the employer may request conciliation assistance from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM); and if the dispute remains unresolved, the trade union may escalate the matter to the Industrial Arbitration Court for arbitration as a last resort.

Employees who believe that they have been wrongfully dismissed can make representations through their trade unions to MOM for reinstatement within one month of such dismissal.

2.4 How are data protection rules applied in the workforce and how does this affect employees' privacy rights?

Organisations that collect, use and/or disclose personal data in Singapore, including personal data of employees, must comply with the Personal Data Protection Act 2012 (PDPA).

The PDPA prescribes a regulatory framework for the protection of personal data in Singapore and is administered and enforced by the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC). For the purposes of the PDPA, 'personal data' means data, whether true or not, about an individual who can be identified:

from that data; or

from that data and other information to which the organisation has or is likely to have access.

As the PDPA is a consent-based regime, an organisation must (among other things) obtain its employee's consent for the collection, use or disclosure of their personal data against reasonable purposes notified to such employee, unless any statutory exceptions apply. For example, subject to the relevant requirements, statutory exceptions could potentially apply if personal data is collected, used and/or disclosed for the purpose of:

managing or terminating an employment relationship; or

entering into an employment relationship.

The PDPA also prescribes other data protection obligations, such as making reasonable security arrangements to protect the personal data against:

unauthorised access;

collection;

use;

disclosure; or

similar risks.

If an employee suffers loss or damage directly as a result of their employer's contravention of its data protection obligations under the PDPA, they:

may make a complaint to the PDPC; and

could potentially commence civil proceedings under a private right of action against such employer.

2.5 Are contingent worker arrangements specifically regulated?

Contingent workers – also known as independent contractors or self-employed persons in Singapore – typically enter into contracts for service rather than contracts of service with businesses and are not covered under the Employment Act. While the Employment Act does not apply to self-employed persons, the Tripartite Standard on Contracting with Self-Employed Persons encourages businesses to clearly set out their arrangements with self-employed persons. MOM has also provided a set of key employment terms that businesses can refer to when entering into contracts for service with self-employed persons.

Further, the Platform Workers Act 2024 was recently introduced to extend benefits and protections to platform workers such as ride-hail or delivery workers that are not covered by the Employment Act. The enhanced protections include, but are not limited to:

ensuring adequate financial protection for platform workers in case of work injuries;

improving platform workers' housing and retirement adequacy; and

offering them better representation by allowing them to be represented by platform worker representative bodies.

3 Employment benefits

3.1 Is there a national minimum wage that must be adhered to?

There is no general statutorily prescribed minimum wage in Singapore. Wages in Singapore are typically:

determined by market demand and the supply of employees; and

subject to negotiations between employers and employees.

That said, under the mandatory progressive wage model (PWM), companies are subject to certain wage guidelines in respect of their Singapore citizen and Singapore permanent resident employees employed in certain sectors and occupations. Each sector and occupation subject to the PWM requirement has individualised wage guidelines which:

specify employees' starting wages; and

incorporate progressive wages that are commensurate with relevant experience and/or skill.

These wage guidelines may be further tailored to specific types of work undertaken in a given sector. Additionally, employers are obliged to meet certain PWM training requirements for eligible workers.

The sectoral PWMs currently in effect cover:

the cleaning sector (including in-house cleaners);

the security sector (including in-house security officers);

the landscape maintenance sector (including in-house landscape maintenance employees);

the lift and escalator sector;

the waste management sector;

the retail sector; and

the food services sector.

The occupational PWMs currently in effect cover administrators and drivers.

Companies that employ foreign workers must pay all their local employees at least the local qualifying salary (currently, S$1,600 for a full-time employee).

3.2 Is there an entitlement to payment for overtime?

Under the Employment Act, the statutory provisions in relation to overtime pay applies only to Part 4 Employees (as defined in question 1.1). The employer must pay at least 1.5 times the hourly basic rate of pay for every hour of overtime work. The additional payment for overtime work must be paid within 14 days of the last day of the salary period during which the overtime work was performed.

A Part 4 Employee will not be permitted to work overtime for more than 72 hours per month.

3.3 Is there an entitlement to annual leave? If so, what is the minimum that employees are entitled to receive?

Under the Employment Act:

an employee is statutorily entitled to annual leave depending on their length of service with the employer; and

the employer must pay the employee their gross rate of pay for every day of paid annual leave.

An employee who has served their employer for at least three months is statutorily entitled to paid annual leave. An employee:

is entitled to a statutory minimum of seven days of annual leave in their first year of service; and

will be entitled to an additional day of paid annual leave for every subsequent 12 months of continuous service with the same employer, until the statutory maximum of 14 days of paid annual leave days is reached.

For an incomplete year of service, an employee's annual leave days shall be pro-rated based on the number of completed months of service. Additionally, Part 4 Employees are statutorily entitled to carry over unutilised statutory annual leave for 12 months at the end of every 12 months of continuous service; if such leave is not utilised thereafter, it will then be forfeited.

3.4 Is there a requirement to provide sick leave? If so, what is the minimum that employees are entitled to receive?

Under the Employment Act, employees are entitled to paid sick leave if the employee:

has served the employer for at least three months; and

has been certified as unfit for work by a medical practitioner.

Additionally, the employee must inform or attempt to inform the employer within 48 hours of their absence.

An employee is statutorily entitled to up to 14 days of paid outpatient sick leave and 60 days of paid hospitalisation leave (inclusive of paid outpatient leave) if they have served their employer for at least six months. If the employee has served their employer for at least three months but less than six months, their sick leave and hospitalisation leave entitlement shall be pro-rated accordingly depending on the duration of their service.

3.5 Is there a statutory retirement age? If so, what is it?

The current statutory retirement age is 63 and will be increased to 64 with effect from 1 July 2026. Under the Retirement and Re-employment Act 1993 (RRA), no employer may dismiss any employee (who is a Singapore citizen or permanent resident) who is below this prescribed retirement age on the grounds of age.

Under the RRA, employers must also offer re-employment to eligible employees (who are Singapore citizens or permanent residents) who reach the statutory retirement age until they reach the statutory re-employment age, provided that the employee:

is medically fit to continue working; and

has at least satisfactory work performance.

The current statutory re-employment age is 68 years old and will be increased to 69 years old with effect from 1 July 2026. If the employer is unable to offer re-employment to an eligible employee, the employer may transfer its re-employment obligations to another employer if the new employer and the employee are both agreeable. If the employee turns down the re-employment offer by the new employer or if the present employer fails to identify a suitable position for the employee within the organisation, the employee is entitled to a one-off employment assistance payment (EAP) from the present employer. The Tripartite Guidelines on the Re-employment of Older Employees set out the recommended amount of EAP to be paid.

4 Discrimination and harassment

4.1 What actions are classified as unlawfully discriminatory?

There is currently no specific statute that regulates workplace discrimination against employees generally (although there are provisions across various statutes that protect certain categories of employees – see question 4.2).

Workplace discrimination in general is currently addressed under the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices (TGFEP), which set out general principles for fair employment practices. While the TGFEP are not law, employers in Singapore are expected to adhere to them. Employers which fail to do so will face scrutiny from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and action may be taken by MOM against such employers (eg, may have their work pass privileges (for the hiring of foreign manpower) curtailed).

The TGFEP cover:

recruitment;

remuneration;

performance appraisals;

promotions;

disciplinary actions; and

dismissals.

Employers should apply relevant and objective selection criteria related to the job requirements across all of the above aspects (eg, skills, experience or ability to perform the job) and not on attributes such as age, race, gender, religion, marital status and family responsibilities or disability, which are not genuine requirements of the job. This list of attributes is non-exhaustive and the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) will look into all cases of workplace discrimination, even if they do not arise from attributes cited as examples in the TGFEP. The Minister for Manpower stated in the second reading of the first Workplace Fairness Bill that the TGFEP also cover discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity. Actions taken by employers against persons/employees regarding any of the aspects based on such attributes not related to job requirements may be unlawfully discriminatory.

The TGFEP include guidelines on matters such as:

job ads;

job applications; and

interviews.

The TAFEP's website provides further guidance to employers on the application of the guidelines.

In January 2025, Parliament passed the first Workplace Fairness Bill to legislate against discriminatory behaviour relating to employment and to establish fair employment practices. When the Workplace Fairness Act 2025 (WFA) comes into force, employment decisions – including hiring, performance appraisals, promotion/demotions, dismissals, retrenchment and termination – made on the grounds of protected characteristics (as defined in the Act) will constitute discrimination. The Act is expected to come into force in 2026 or 2027. Please see further questions 4.2 and 7.1.

4.2 Are there specified groups or classifications entitled to protection?

See question 4.1 on the TGFEP.

In addition, there are specific laws protecting the following:

Pregnant employees who have served the employer for a period of three months or more: The Employment Act affords specific protection against dismissal without sufficient cause to these female employees throughout their pregnancy and during their maternity leave under the Employment Act.

Older employees: The Retirement and Re-employment Act (RRA) provides that no employer may dismiss any employee (who is a Singapore citizen or permanent resident) who is below the prescribed retirement age on the grounds of age.

Employees who are required to perform National Service (NS) duties: The Enlistment Act 1970 prohibits the dismissal of these employees by reason (solely or mainly) of their being or liable to be called up for NS.

Employees being part of industrial action: The Industrial Relations Act 1960 prohibits an employer from dismissing an employee, injuring or threatening to injure them in their employment, or altering or threatening to alter their position to their prejudice by reason of the employee being part of any industrial action (eg, being an officer or member of a trade union, appearing or proposed as a witness in proceedings under the act).

When the WFA comes into force, it will be discriminatory for an employer to make an employment decision that adversely affects an individual based on a protected characteristic (as defined in the Act), either solely or as one out of two or more grounds.

The protected characteristics are:

age;

nationality;

sex;

marital status;

pregnancy;

caregiving responsibilities;

race;

religion;

language ability;

disability; and

mental health condition.

The TGFEP will continue to apply after the WFA comes into force and the TAFEP will continue to handle complaints of workplace discrimination on other grounds not included as a protected characteristic (eg, sexual orientation and gender identity).

4.3 What protections are employed against discrimination in the workforce?

Job seekers and members of the public may report discriminatory job ads and hiring to the TAFEP. Employees may also report discriminatory workplace practices to the TAFEP.

The TAFEP may contact the complainant for more information and follow up with the employer. If the employer is found to have engaged in discriminatory practices, the TAFEP will report the cases to MOM, which may impose administrative penalties against errant employers. This may include debarment from renewing or applying for new work passes (for hiring foreign manpower) for a period of 12 to 24 months.

An employee who considers that they have been wrongfully dismissed due to discriminatory grounds may lodge a wrongful dismissal claim with the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) within one month of the last day of their employment. If unresolved at the TADM, the wrongful dismissal claim will be referred to the Employment Claims Tribunal (ECT). See further question 4.4.

An employee covered by the RRA who considers that they have been unlawfully dismissed due to age can make representations to the Minister for Manpower for reinstatement. The Minister can direct the commissioner for labour to inquire into the matter. If the Minister is satisfied that there has been unlawful dismissal on grounds of age, he may:

direct the reinstatement of the employee; or

direct the employer to compensate the employee.

4.4 How is a discrimination claim processed?

An employee who considers that they have been wrongfully dismissed on discriminatory grounds may file a claim with the commissioner for labour for mediation at the TADM within one month of the last day of their employment. If the TADM mediation fails, an approved TADM mediator will issue a claim referral certificate. Within four weeks of receiving this certificate, the claimant can file their claim with the ECT. The quantum claim limit is S$20,000 for non-union employees; unionised employees may claim up to S$30,000 if their union files on their behalf. The parties must attend a case management conference before the registrar. Parties also have the option to settle their dispute through online negotiation or, upon request, online mediation. The registrar will give the parties an opportunity at the case management conference to resolve their dispute amicably. If still unresolved, the case will be heard before the tribunal magistrate.

The second Workplace Fairness Bill to be tabled later in 2025 will set out the claims procedures for employees to make a private employment claim.

4.5 What remedies are available?

If mediation is successful, the parties may register the settlement agreement with the District Court such that it can be enforced in a similar way to a judgment issued by the court.

If the tribunal magistrate judges that a dismissal is wrongful during the ECT hearing, the tribunal magistrate may:

order the employer to:

reinstate the employee; and pay loss of wages or award compensation to the employee for wrongful dismissal; and

order costs.

4.6 What protections and remedies are available against harassment, bullying and retaliation/victimisation?

The Tripartite Advisory on Managing Workplace Harassment recommends that employers:

develop a harassment prevention policy;

provide information and training on workplace harassment; and

implement reporting and response procedures.

An employee who has been subject to workplace harassment can report this to their supervisor, manager, human resources or other party designated in the policy. Once the WFA comes into force, employers will be required to develop a grievance handling process, where 'grievance' includes any harassment:

by the employer; or

by another employee of the employer.

An employee who has been subject to workplace harassment may also file a police report if the conduct amounts to an offence under the Protection from Harassment Act 2014, such as:

causing fear or provoking violence;

unlawful stalking; or

causing alarm or distress.

They may also seek civil remedies under the Protection from Harassment Act, such as a protection order. Breach of a protection order can amount to contempt of court and a criminal offence punishable by fines and/or imprisonment.

5 Dismissals and terminations

5.1 Must a valid reason be given to lawfully terminate an employment contract?

Both employers and employees have a right to contractually terminate employment with notice, without giving any reason. Such dismissals are presumed not to be wrongful and an employee claiming wrongful dismissal will need to substantiate the wrongful reason for the dismissal.

However, if an employer gives a reason for dismissal with notice and the reason given is proven to be false, this will be considered wrongful dismissal.

An employer may dismiss an employee without notice on the grounds of misconduct. This can be done only after due inquiry however, which should generally include:

informing the employee of their alleged misconduct and the evidence against them; and

giving them an opportunity to present their case.

5.2 Is a minimum notice period required?

The employer and employee can contractually agree on the length of notice in the employment contract, which must be the same for both the employer and employee.

In the absence of such contractual provision, the Employment Act provides for minimum notice periods as follows:

one day if the length of employment is under 26 weeks;

one week if the length of employment is at least 26 weeks and under two years;

two weeks if the length of employment is at least two years and under five years; and

four weeks if the length of employment is at least five years.

Any terms in the employment contract more unfavourable than the Employment Act's provisions are illegal and void.

5.3 What rights do employees have when arguing unfair dismissal?

An employee alleging unfair dismissal can bring a claim before the Employment Claims Tribunal. See question 4.4 on this process. Alternatively, the employee can file a claim in the Singapore courts if they do not wish to be restricted by the prescribed quantum limit.

An employee covered under the RRA who considers that they have been unlawfully dismissed due to age can also make representations to the Minister for Manpower for reinstatement. The Minister can direct the commissioner for labour to inquire into the matter.

5.4 What rights, if any, are there to statutory severance pay?

Severance pay is not mandated by statute. Under the Employment Act, an employee who has been in less than two years of continuous service with the employer is not entitled to any retrenchment benefit.

However, employers carrying out retrenchment exercises are expected to follow the Tripartite Advisory on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment (TAMEM). Under TAMEM, employers should pay a reasonable sum to enable affected employees to move on to new employment opportunities. Consistent with that, employers are encouraged also to pay an ex gratia payment to retrenched employees who have served the company for less than two years.

The quantum of retrenchment benefit depends on what is provided for in the collective agreement or contract of service. If there is no provision, the quantum is to be negotiated between the employees (via their union in the case of a unionised company) and the employer concerned. The prevailing norm is to pay a retrenchment benefit varying between two weeks' salary and one month's salary per year of service, depending on the financial position of the company and taking into consideration the industry norm.

6 Employment tribunals

6.1 How are employment-related complaints dealt with?

Pursuant to the Employment Claims Act 2016, disputes concerning the payment of money arising from or in the course of employment, pursuant to either contract or specified statutory provisions, and claims for wrongful dismissal can be brought before the Employment Claims Tribunal (ECT). The quantum claim limits are S$20,000 for non-union employees; unionised employees may claim up to S$30,000 if their union files on their behalf. Mediation is mandatory before a claim can be filed with the ECT.

The Work Injury Compensation Act 2019 (WICA) allows an injured employee or their dependants to claim compensation for work-related injuries or diseases without suing the employer in common law. Claims brought under the act are processed by assistant commissioners (work injury) from the Ministry of Manpower. Parties can appeal to the General Division of the High Court when:

the amount involved exceeds S$1,000; and

the matter involves a substantial question of law.

However, WICA does not apply to:

members of:

the Singapore Armed Forces; the Singapore Police Force; the Singapore Civil Defence Force; the Central Narcotics Bureau; or the Singapore Prisons Services; or

domestic workers.

Employees may also bring their claims in court (eg, if the amount in dispute exceeds the quantum claim limits of the ECT).

See also question 4.6 on workplace harassment.

6.2 What are the procedures and timeframes for employment-related tribunals actions?

7 Trends and predictions

7.1 How would you describe the current employment landscape and prevailing trends in your jurisdiction? Are any new developments anticipated in the next 12 months, including any proposed legislative reforms?

While Singapore's economy and labour market are projected to expand in 2025, resident employment growth is expected to moderate given Singapore's high labour force participation rate and slowing resident workforce growth.

Key anticipated developments include the following:

The Workplace Fairness Act, addressing rights and obligations relating to workplace discrimination, was passed by Parliament on 8 January 2025. A second workplace fairness bill regarding private employment claims for workplace discrimination is expected in 2025. If both bills are passed, the workplace fairness legislation will likely take effect by 2026 or 2027.

The tripartite partners – the Ministry of Manpower, representing the government; the National Trades Union Congress, representing employees; and the Singapore National Employers Federation, representing employers – are also expected to issue tripartite guidelines on restrictive covenants to shape norms and provide employers with further guidance on the inclusion of restrictive covenants in employment contracts over the course of the year.

The government will review the Employment Act with the tripartite partners to strike the right balance between worker protection and business flexibility. The review will consider suggestions raised in Parliament, including:

raising the minimum statutory annual leave entitlement; requiring employers to justify employment terminations; clarifying the scope of Section 18A of the Employment Act (ie, employee transfers during transfers of businesses); and increasing the salary cap for Part 4 Employees.

From 1 September 2025 (for new applications) and 1 September 2026 (for renewals), the S Pass minimum qualifying salary will be raised from:

S$3,150 to S$3,300 (all sectors except financial services); and S$3,650 to S$3,800 (financial services sector).

The S Pass levy rate will be standardised at S$650 for all S Pass holders from 1 September 2025.

8 Tips and traps

8.1 What are your top tips for navigating the employment regime and what potential sticking points would you highlight?

An employment relationship begins when the employer and employee enter into a contract of service. As such, parties should take great care in drafting a comprehensive contract that clearly sets out the terms of employment. Having a clear and comprehensive employment contract will ensure that both the employer and employee have a common understanding of their rights and obligations and will go a long way towards preventing disputes from arising between the employer and the employee.

Where disputes do arise between the employer and the employee, parties should always try to resolve the dispute amicably among themselves first. Parties can only file claims with the Employment Claims Tribunal (ECT) if they have first attempted mediation at the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management and the dispute remains unresolved. For parties who elect to bring their claims in court (eg, for claims exceeding the jurisdictional limit of the ECT), the Rules of Court 2021 also impose a duty on parties to consider an amicable resolution of disputes before commencing action.

The employment regime in Singapore seeks to strike a balance between appropriate protection for workers and keeping the economy agile so that it can respond quickly and flexibly to changes in conditions. In addition to legislation and case law, it is helpful to refer to the tripartite guidelines and advisories and other advisories and guidelines issued by various organisations such as:

the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices;

the Workplace Safety and Health Council;

the National Trades Union Congress; and

the Singapore National Employers Federation.

