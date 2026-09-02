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2 September 2026

BULLETS January-August 2026 (Bulletin On Employment Trends By SyCipLaw Vol. 2)

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SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan

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SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan was founded in 1945 and is a leading full-service law firm in the Philippines. Its principal office is in Makati City, with branch offices in Cebu City, Davao City and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. The firm offers a broad and integrated range of legal services, with departments in the following fields: banking, finance and securities; special projects; corporate services; litigation and dispute resolution; employment law and immigration; intellectual property; and tax.
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SyCipLaw's Employment and Immigration Department examines critical questions surrounding employee rights and employer obligations in the Philippines.
Philippines Employment and HR
Emmar Benjoe Panahon
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SyCipLaw’s Employment and Immigration Department has prepared BULLETS: Bulletin on Employment Trends for January to August 2026.

The bulletin covers the following employment and immigration developments:

  • When does placing an employee on “floating status” or temporary “off-detail” become constructive dismissal?
  • May an employer prevent an employee who is willing to work from reporting to work?
  • What is the proper mode of notifying a seafarer of the company-designated physician’s final medical assessment?

Please read the full text here or via this link

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Emmar Benjoe Panahon
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