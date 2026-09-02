BULLETS January-August 2026 (Bulletin On Employment Trends By SyCipLaw Vol. 2)

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SyCipLaw’s Employment and Immigration Department has prepared BULLETS: Bulletin on Employment Trends for January to August 2026.
The bulletin covers the following employment and immigration developments:
- When does placing an employee on “floating status” or temporary “off-detail” become constructive dismissal?
- May an employer prevent an employee who is willing to work from reporting to work?
- What is the proper mode of notifying a seafarer of the company-designated physician’s final medical assessment?
Please read the full text here or via this link.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]