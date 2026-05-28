Promoting Transparency In Indonesia’s Job Market Governance: A Closer Look At Mandatory Job Vacancy Reporting Obligations

Over the years, the Government of Indonesia, through the Ministry of Manpower (“MOM”), has progressively introduced regulatory measures aimed at improving labor market governance, including the implementation of mandatory job vacancy reporting through digital platforms.

SSEK Legal Consultants was formed in 1992 and today is one of the largest corporate law firms in Indonesia. SSEK offers the full suite of corporate and commercial services across a range of practice areas. We have the experience and expertise to handle the largest, most complex cross-border transactions and projects in Indonesia.

Article Insights

Stephen Igor Warokka’s articles from SSEK Law Firm are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s)

in Asia

in Asia

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries SSEK Law Firm are most popular: within Strategy, Criminal Law and Technology topic(s)

Over the years, the Government of Indonesia, through the Ministry of Manpower (“MOM”), has progressively introduced regulatory measures aimed at improving labor market governance, including the implementation of mandatory job vacancy reporting through digital platforms. The initial legal framework was introduced under Presidential Regulation No. 57 of 2023 regarding Mandatory Reporting of Job Vacancies (“PR 57/2023”), followed by its implementing regulation, Minister of Manpower Regulation No. 18 of 2024 regarding the Placement of Domestic Workers (“MOM Reg. 18/2024”), and the newly issued MOM Circular Letter No. M/1/HK.04/II/2026 of 2026 regarding Employers’ Obligation to Report Job Vacancies (“MOM CL 1/2026”).

Under the prevailing regulations, employers are required to report job vacancies to the MOM through a centralized electronic platform known as the Employment Information and Service Application System (Sistem Informasi dan Aplikasi Pelayanan Ketenagakerjaan or “SIAPKerja”). MOM Reg. 18/2024 defines SIAPKerja as a national digital employment ecosystem that integrates a wide range of manpower-related services across Indonesia into a single platform.

This reporting obligation applies to any individual, business actor, legal entity, or other entity employing workers in exchange for wages or other forms of remuneration (each, an “Employer”).

As part of the MOM’s broader initiative to modernize and centralize Indonesia’s labor administration framework, job seekers are now able to access job vacancy information digitally through the Karirhub platform (accessible at https://karirhub.kemnaker.go.id). Through this integrated system, the MOM seeks to foster a more interconnected employment ecosystem among employers, job seekers, and relevant government authorities, while ensuring that the process is carried out in an open, accessible, objective, and non-discriminatory manner.

Job Vacancy Reporting Procedure through SIAPKerja Platform

Under Article 28 of MOM Reg. 18/2024, employers are required to have a SIAPKerja account, register as employers on the platform, and upload the relevant job vacancy information, including the general and specific qualifications, required skills, and contact email address.

Once submitted, the vacancy information will be verified online within one working day by an Employment Placement Officer from the MOM. The Employer will then receive notification of the verification result through the SIAPKerja platform. This reporting process is free of charge.

Under Article 29(2) of MOM Reg. 18/2024, employers are required to provide certain information when reporting job vacancies in order to assist job seekers in identifying employment opportunities that correspond to their talents, interests, and qualifications, and to enable employers to identify suitable candidates based on their operational needs.

The required information includes:

identity of the Employer;

job title and number of workers required;

validity period of the job vacancy; and

job-related information, including age, gender, education, skills or competencies, work experience, wages or salary, work location, summary of the job description, the detailed job description, and other information related to the position.

Job vacancy information published through SIAPKerja may be accessed by job seekers who have registered for a SIAPKerja account. Before accessing such information, job seekers must complete their personal profile and register as job seekers in the SIAPKerja system.

Under Article 50 of MOM Reg. 18/2024, once a vacancy has been filled, the Employer is required to submit a report on the filled position through SIAPKerja.

Consequences and Incentives Relating to Job Vacancy Reporting Obligations

Pursuant to Article 75 (1) of MOM Reg. 18/2024, an Employer that fails to comply with its obligation to report job vacancies and filled positions through the SIAPKerja platform may be subject to administrative sanctions in the form of a written warning.

Conversely, as elaborated in MOM CL 1/2026, the relevant authorities may grant awards (penghargaan) to Employers that comply with these reporting obligations. Under Article 69 of MOM Reg. 18/2024, such awards may be granted by the Minister, Governor, or Regent/Mayor, according to their respective authority, and may take the form of certificates, trophies, facilitation of easier access to manpower services, and/or other forms of recognition.

The granting of such awards is based, at a minimum, on the Employer’s submission of job vacancy information and reports on vacancies that have been filled through the SIAPKerja platform.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.