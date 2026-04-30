Employment Law Updates From Indonesia And The World – Q1 2026

SSEK Law Firm has contributed Indonesia updates to the latest Global Guide Quarterly: Labor and Employment Law Updates from Around the Globe. The guide is organized and published by Littler Mendelson P.C., a global law firm that specializes in labor and employment law

SSEK Legal Consultants was formed in 1992 and today is one of the largest corporate law firms in Indonesia. SSEK offers the full suite of corporate and commercial services across a range of practice areas. We have the experience and expertise to handle the largest, most complex cross-border transactions and projects in Indonesia.

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SSEK Law Firm has contributed Indonesia updates to the latest Global Guide Quarterly: Labor and Employment Law Updates from Around the Globe. The guide is organized and published by Littler Mendelson P.C., a global law firm that specializes in labor and employment law.

Global Guide Quarterly (GGQ) provides high-level and concise coverage of labor and employment law developments around the world. GGQ aims to help multinational enterprises stay informed about important changes in the labor and employment law framework by covering enacted legislation, significant judiciary or regulatory decisions, legislative initiatives, and trends impacting employers.

This quarter’s edition features labor and employment law updates for 42 jurisdictions.

Find GGQ Q1 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.