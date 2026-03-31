Sweden Calls For A Renegotiation Of The Pay Transparency Directive – Is The Tide Turning Against Brussels?

We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.

Article Insights

David Lorimer’s articles from Lewis Silkin are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s)

with Inhouse Counsel

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

with readers working within the Technology, Oil & Gas and Retail & Leisure industries

In a move that may have far-reaching implications for employers across Europe, the Swedish government has announced that it is not merely seeking more time to transpose the EU's Pay Transparency Directive - it is actively calling for a full renegotiation.

Coming just weeks after BusinessEurope formally requested the European Commission to pause the Pay Transparency Directive for two years, Sweden's intervention marks a significant escalation in the debate over whether the legislation, as drafted, is fit for purpose or simply too administratively complex in its current form.

Sweden’s move from delay to renegotiation

Sweden's journey to this point has been a notable one. In January 2026, Sweden had referred the transposition issue to the Legislative Council and proposed amendments due to enter into force on 1 July 2026. By March 2026, the timeline had shifted to 1 January 2027. That timeline now seems to have been abandoned entirely. The Swedish government does not currently intend to submit a draft law implementing the Pay Transparency Directive to the Riksdag, the Swedish parliament.

This is not entirely unexpected. Sweden voted against the Pay Transparency Directive when it was adopted in spring 2023, on the basis that its design was not adapted to current Swedish regulations and models around pay equality and did not provide sufficient flexibility for member states to go their own way.

Sweden is seen by many as the leader on equal pay, with longstanding pay reporting and audit requirements. Minister for Gender Equality Nina Larsson stated: "The purpose of the directive is good. Unjustified pay differences must be combated and more tools are needed. At the same time, it has become increasingly clear how great the challenges are in implementing the directive in a national context, both for us in Sweden and in other EU countries. Therefore, a review is needed at EU level and we are now taking the initiative to do so".

What are the Swedish objections to the Pay Transparency Directive?

Sweden's concerns can be grouped into three broad themes:

Administrative burden and complexity. The government considers the Pay Transparency Directive's design to be far too administratively burdensome. This echoes the concerns raised by BusinessEurope, which warned of "unworkable administrative complexity" in its February letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Sweden is signalling that the Pay Transparency Directive, as drafted, is fundamentally too complex, particularly around job evaluation and the concept of "equal value" work.

Our experience of supporting clients through PTD preparations bears this out, though it is worth noting that – at least from a legislative perspective - the fundamental principles around equal pay for same work / work of equal value have existed across the EU for decades.

Incompatibility with the Swedish labour market model. Sweden's labour market is built on collective bargaining. The concern is that new rules must interact with and reinforce this existing framework in a good way, rather than duplicate or undermine it.

A gender equality argument against implementation. Perhaps most strikingly, the government's position is framed not as opposition to equal pay, but as a concern that poorly designed regulation could actually harm gender equality. The government's assessment is that it is bad both for gender equality and for the EU's competitiveness to introduce regulations that do not fulfil their purpose effectively.

Does this matter beyond Sweden?

This development carries weight well beyond Sweden's borders. Sweden is often seen as one of the most equal, data-mature economies in Europe, yet it is now saying the Pay Transparency Directive goes too far. When a country with Sweden's credentials on gender equality raises concerns of this magnitude, it is difficult for other Member States - and the European Commission - to dismiss them.

The knock-on effects are potentially significant. First, Sweden's stance legitimises employer concerns about the complexity and cost of implementation. Second, it raises the prospect of uneven implementation across the EU. If Sweden succeeds in delaying the implementation deadline or securing a renegotiation (noting that we think this is unlikely unless other member states join), this could lead to a patchwork of approaches, with some Member States pressing ahead and others holding back. Third, it puts pressure on the "equal value" frameworks at the heart of the Pay Transparency Directive. The Swedish challenge goes to the core of how "equal value" work is assessed and applied in practice - an area that many employers and Member States have found particularly difficult to operationalise.

More broadly, Sweden's intervention shifts the conversation from "are you ready?" to "is this actually workable?" This is a fundamentally different question, and how the European Commission responds will be significant in signalling the direction of travel.

A growing chorus of concern

Sweden's call for renegotiation does not exist in isolation. BusinessEurope's formal request for a two-year pause, submitted on 27 February 2026, raised many of the same issues. BusinessEurope proposed a targeted set of amendments, including a presumption of compliance for companies adhering to collective agreements containing gender-neutral job classification systems, raised reporting thresholds, and limits on information request frequency.

The overlap between the Swedish government's objections and BusinessEurope's proposals - particularly around collective bargaining, administrative burden and the need for regulatory simplification - is striking and suggests a coordinated pushback is gathering momentum. The government has been in close dialogue with social partners and civil society about the difficulties the Pay Transparency Directive presents, and it emphasises that Sweden has had requirements for employers to work preventively and promotively to counteract inappropriate pay differences for many years, in the form of, among other things, salary surveys.

Legal and political feasibility: our assessment

Realistically, a formal renegotiation of the Pay Transparency Directive faces significant hurdles. It is set to come into force in June 2026, and the European Commission reiterated in December 2025 that it expects all Member States to meet the transposition deadline. Introducing a formal pause would require an amendment process. The Directive was finalised in 2023 after several years of negotiation, and reopening the process now would require significant political will.

That said, Sweden's intervention marks a shift. A Member State openly refusing to transpose and calling for renegotiation rather than merely seeking extra time, is a different form of pressure than a business lobby's request for a pause. If other Member States rally behind Sweden's position, the Commission may find it increasingly difficult to hold the line.

What is most likely, in our view, is continued delayed, staggered and imperfect implementation across the EU. But the political ground is shifting, and the possibility of some form of targeted revision, even if not a full renegotiation, may be on the cards.

Practical implications for employers

For employers in Sweden, there is no immediate action required in terms of transposing legislation. However, it would be unwise to treat this as an indefinite reprieve. The Directive remains in force at EU level, and other Member States continue to progress their implementing legislation.

For multinational employers, divergent timelines and approaches across the EU only increase complexity and administrative burden. The prudent course remains to continue preparing for compliance - particularly in jurisdictions where transposition is on track - while building flexibility into compliance programmes to adapt as the picture becomes clearer.

We will continue to monitor developments closely and provide updates as the situation evolves.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.