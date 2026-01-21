Ministerial Decree No. 346 Of 2025 Specifying Christian Workers' Religious Holidays

- in Middle East
- in Middle East
- in Middle East
- with readers working within the Utilities industries
- within Employment and HR, Environment and Criminal Law topic(s)
Requirements
- Grants Christian workers, in addition to Decision 294/2025 holidays, leave on their religious feasts per the Prime Minister's decision.
- Listed feasts:
- Coptic Orthodox: Christmas, Epiphany, Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Easter.
- Coptic Catholics and Protestants: New Year's Day, Christmas, Easter.
- Morning delay allowance:May permit late arrival until 10:00 a.m. on Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, and Epiphany.
Impact on Employers
Failure to observe the above may lead to penalties to be imposed on the employer.
Recommended Actions
Monitor updates or additional implementing instructions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]