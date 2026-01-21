ARTICLE
21 January 2026

Ministerial Decree No. 346 Of 2025 Specifying Christian Workers' Religious Holidays

AT
Al Tamimi & Company

Contributor

Ministerial Decree No. 346 Of 2025 Specifying Christian Workers' Religious Holidays
Egypt Employment and HR
Ayman Nour and Nadine Khaled
Requirements

  
  • Listed feasts:
    • Coptic Orthodox: Christmas, Epiphany, Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Easter.
    • Coptic Catholics and Protestants: New Year's Day, Christmas, Easter.
  • Morning delay allowance:May permit late arrival until 10:00 a.m. on Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, and Epiphany.

Impact on Employers

Failure to observe the above may lead to penalties to be imposed on the employer.

Recommended Actions

Monitor updates or additional implementing instructions.



Authors
Photo of Ayman Nour
Ayman Nour
Photo of Nadine Khaled
Nadine Khaled
