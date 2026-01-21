Ministerial Decree No. 320 Of 2025 — Rules For Assigning Night And Off-Hours Inspections Of Workplaces

- in Middle East
Requirements
- Defines night inspection as inspections between sunset and sunrise; off-hours inspection occurs outside official inspection hours as set by the competent authority.
- Confirms inspectors' right to enter establishments at any time, day or night, without prior permission or notice.
- Allows the competent authority to assign labor and OSH inspectors to night/off-hours inspections in specific situations, including three-shift worksites, inherently night operations, workplaces employing minors or women, hazardous/poisonous industries, imminent danger to workers, checks on meals/rest periods/closures, or when routine inspections necessarily extend beyond official hours.
- Requires next-day reporting by assigned inspectors and adherence to pre-set inspection routes and plans.
- Obliges employers to facilitate inspectors' work, grant access, and provide necessary documents and information.
- Mandates periodic statistical reporting by competent departments on night/off-hours inspections.
Impact on Employers
Non-adherence may trigger penalties.
Recommended Actions
- Designate a Compliance Liaison within HR or Legal to coordinate and adhere to all statutory requirements and to monitor updates or additional implementing instructions.
- Review Ongoing and Recent Issuances to confirm compliance.
