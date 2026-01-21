Ministerial Decree Setting Official Paid Holidays For Workers No. 294 Of 2025

- in Middle East
- with readers working within the Utilities industries
- within Employment and HR, Environment and Criminal Law topic(s)
Requirements
- Establishes which national and religious occasions are deemed full paid holidays under the Labor Law.
- Includes Islamic feasts (Hijri New Year; Prophet's Birthday; Eid al-Fitr—first two days of Shawwal; Arafat Day and first two days of Eid al-Adha), and civic/religious days (Coptic Christmas 7 Jan; Jan 25 Revolution/Police Day; Sham El-Nessim; Sinai Liberation Day—25 Apr; Labor Day—1 May; June 30 Revolution; July 23 Revolution; Armed Forces Day—6 Oct).
- The Minister of Labor may replace any listed holiday with a working week's start/end day to unify holidays nationally.
- Workers are entitled to full pay on these days; they cannot be counted against annual leave.
- Employers may require work due to business needs; workers then get double pay in addition to regular pay, or a compensatory day off upon written request kept on file.
Impact on Employers
Failure to observe the above may lead to penalties to be imposed on the employer.
Recommended Actions
Monitor updates or additional implementing instructions.
