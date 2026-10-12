Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri Shares Insights With Emirates 24/7 On UAE Termination Rights

Published in: Emirates 24/7

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri, Founder and Principal of Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, has shared her legal insights with Emirates 24/7 in a recent feature addressing employees’ rights following termination of employment in the UAE.

The article, titled “UAE termination rights 2026: 7 things you’re entitled to when you are fired from your job,” provides practical information on some of the key rights and entitlements employees may need to consider when their employment comes to an end.

Mrs. Awatif discusses important matters including salary during the notice period, payment of outstanding employment dues and gratuity where applicable, time off during the notice period to search for another job, repatriation costs, and eligibility considerations under the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) scheme.

The feature also covers other matters employees may encounter after termination, including experience certificates, work permit and visa cancellation, and the applicable grace period for regularising their residence status.

Understanding these rights can help employees better navigate the practical and legal steps that may arise following the end of an employment relationship in the UAE.

Read the full feature on Emirates 24/7