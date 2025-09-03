ARTICLE
3 September 2025

Beyond Borders - Episode 9: What You Need To Know About South Korean Employment Law (Podcast)

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
Our Beyond Borders podcast series is designed to help you manage your international workforce and navigate the quirks of international employment law.
South Korea Employment and HR
Tarun Tawakley and Catherine Leung
In this episode, we focus on South Korea's pro-employee environment in the context of protections against unjust dismissal, the practicalities of terminating employment, business transfers and worker representation.

For additional information, read our overview of employment law in South Korea in-brief  here

Authors
Photo of Tarun Tawakley
Tarun Tawakley
Photo of Catherine Leung
Catherine Leung
