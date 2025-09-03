Beyond Borders - Episode 9: What You Need To Know About South Korean Employment Law (Podcast)

Our Beyond Borders podcast series is designed to help you manage your international workforce and navigate the quirks of international employment law.
In this episode, we focus on South Korea's pro-employee environment in the context of protections against unjust dismissal, the practicalities of terminating employment, business transfers and worker representation.
For additional information, read our overview of employment law in South Korea in-brief here.
