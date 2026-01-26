NSW Government Bulletin (In the Media, Publication, Practice and Courts, Cases and Legislation)

In the media

NSW government workers' comp changes defeated as premier declares fight is 'over'

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns has declared "it's over", after a core component of the government's controversial workers' compensation reforms was defeated. Labor had been trying to pass the legislation for six months, but even after a 16-hour debate that began in the upper house on Thursday, it was unable to break the impasse. Designed to lower the cost of the scheme and keep a lid on workers' compensation insurance premiums, a central part of the proposed reforms was raising the "whole person impairment" threshold. The government originally wanted to lift the bar used to determine lifetime payments for psychological injuries from 15 per cent to 31 per cent. Read more here.

Nation's largest coal power plant may get another lifeline to prevent blackouts

The life of Australia's biggest coal-fired power plant could be extended a second time after NSW Premier Chris Minns flagged that he was open to a deal to avoid blackouts if the plant shuttered before the grid could cope. Energy experts declared on Monday the electricity grid would not be ready for Eraring, the nation's largest coal-fired power station, to shut down by its scheduled end date in mid-2027. The warnings came after the Australian Energy Market Operator said there would be a heightened risk of blackouts from the time when Eraring is set to close. Read more here.

Wages blowout adds $800m to NSW deficit

The NSW budget recorded a deficit of $5.1 billion in 2024-25, weighed down by a further $800 million increase in government employee and superannuation expenses. Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said the results of the latest NSW government report on state finances, released on Friday, meant the deficit of $10.7 billion in 2023-24 had more than halved in 2024-25. It was the biggest one-year fiscal consolidation for the NSW budget ever, he said. Read more here.

Pokies to fall silent for six hours in nearly 700 venues across NSW without exemption

Nearly 700 pokie machines venues across NSW will have to close their machines for at least six hours every night next year. NSW Gaming Minister David Harris has cancelled all exemptions to mandated hours for gaming rooms as of March 31, 2026, meaning pokies will close from 4am-10am every day. "... these changes are a continuation of measures we are making to protecting people in NSW who are experiencing harm," he says. Read more here.

NSW government cracks down on dodgy real estate agents underquoting house prices

The NSW government is cracking down on real estate agents underquoting house prices after an investigation revealed one property sold for 150 per cent more than the advertised price. 'Please explain' notices have been issued to 25 real estate agencies that mislead price estimates in recently sold properties across NSW, while another 15 are under investigation. Caution letters have also been sent to another 50 real estate agents where potential underquoting was identified. Read more here.

NSW Premier crowns TURNER-designed $1.8-Billion Kings Bay Village as the way forward

The three-hectare site at 129–154 Parramatta Road will be transformed into a dense, transit-linked neighbourhood with 1,185 homes, including 218 affordable units reserved for essential workers. The mixed-use precinct, designed by award-winning architecture firm TURNER, will feature six mid-rise buildings organised around a pedestrian-oriented street plan. Plans call for 14,700 sqm of retail and commercial floorspace, 6,500 sqm of public open space, and a 2,290 sqm landscaped park and civic plaza intended to serve as the community's social heart. The development is within minutes of the future Five Dock Metro Station, aligning with state and local government efforts to drive density and economic activity along the corridor. Read more here.

Minns Government's smart $25 million boost to grow NSW's agricultural industries

The Minns Labor Government today unveiled a $25 million investment program to boost the growth of agricultural industries across New South Wales, by funding agricultural businesses to embed innovation and productivity enhancements, plus lower operational greenhouse gas emissions. The new Agriculture Industries Innovation and Growth Program will, through smart investments, deliver significant economic benefits to regional communities by helping agricultural businesses increase production, revenues, and deliver new job. Read more here.

Brumbies in Kosciuszko National Park lose government protection

Years of protection for the brumbies in one of New South Wales' iconic national parks has ended after a vote in state parliament overnight. A bill to repeal the 2018 Kosciuszko Wild Horse Heritage Act passed both houses of parliament with bipartisan backing and the support of independents including its original sponsor, Wagga Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr, and upper house advocate Legalise Cannabis MLC Jeremy Buckingham. Advocates have hailed the bill as a win for the environment and Australia's natural heritage. Read more here.

'More homes faster': NSW government overhauls planning laws

The Minns Government has passed its latest housing move – the Planning System Reforms Bill 2025 – through parliament today, in an overhaul of the state's planning framework. It is a move experts have revealed may help the state build homes faster. Passing through with overwhelming support, the bill aims to cut red tape by streamlining the housing approvals process. NSW premier Chris Minns called the bill "a major step forward for NSW housing and planning reform". Read more here.

Artificial intelligence to be managed through existing laws under National AI Plan

The federal government has accepted business demands to pause "mandatory guardrails" over AI, in the first national plan released this morning. The long-awaited plan, which the government began consulting on in 2023, was originally intended to include hard rules to govern artificial intelligence, amid deep distrust in the community over the rapidly spreading technology. Read more here.

Publication

NSW Forensic Mental Health Strategic Plan - 2025-2035

The NSW Forensic Mental Health Strategic Plan 2025-2035 outlines a clear direction for forensic mental health care in NSW. The strategy focuses on the care provided to persons with forensic mental health needs across the entire forensic mental health system, comprised of Local Health Districts and Specialty Health Networks. It builds on the state's broader mental health reforms and acknowledges both the progress and ongoing work required to ensure that care is safe, timely, recovery-focused, for the benefit of patients, families and carers, and the wider community. Read the strategic plan here.

Sydney Trains annual reports

Transport for New South Wales have released their Sydney Trains annual report reflecting on operations and performance, management and accountability, sustainability and financial performance (21 November 2025). Read the report here.

Community Improvement Districts in New South Wales

Community Improvement Districts (CIDs) are place-based partnerships between local government and the community, led by local businesses, to support and grow local economies, town centres, and main streets. Within a CID, stakeholders work together for a common goal of improving our local spaces. CIDs are a mechanism to strengthen private-public relationships, enabling collective action from business and community partnerships to address issues impacting the local economy and form a powerful tool for involving local businesses in local activities. Read more here.

NSW Skills Plan 2024–28: Building Skills and Shaping Success

The NSW Department of Education's strategic plan for skills sets out a vision for the NSW skills system to support all people to participate in vocational education and training (VET) that drives economic and wellbeing outcomes for individuals, industry, and communities.

Regional Rail

The NSW Government is replacing the current NSW regional rail fleet of XPT, XPLORER and Endeavour trains with 29 safe, comfortable and more accessible trains for customers travelling across NSW and between Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Brisbane. As part of the Regional Rail project, we have also constructed a new purpose-built maintenance facility in Dubbo. The Mindyarra Maintenance Centre stimulates the regional economy and helps create sustainable job opportunities and skills. Read more here.

NSW Planning System Reform Bill passes Parliament

The Minns Labor Government's landmark Planning System Reforms Bill 2025 has passed both houses of Parliament with overwhelming support, paving the way for a faster, fairer and modern planning system. The passage of the Bill marks the most significant overhaul of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 in a generation, modernising the foundational legislation of the state's housing, jobs, infrastructure, and energy delivery. Read more here.

Local Government Regulation Review

The Office of Local Government (OLG) is undertaking a statutory review of the Local Government (General) Regulation 2021 (LG Regulation). The Local Government Act 1993 is supported by the LG Regulation which will be automatically repealed on 1 September 2026 unless remade before then. OLG will complete the review in stages and is proposing to split the LG Regulation into three stand-alone instruments being. Have your say here.

Work on roofs - commercial and industrial buildings

SafeWork NSW has drafted the new Work on roofs – commercial and industrial buildings code of practice. We are proposing the new code will replace the 2009 Safe work on roofs Part 1: Commercial and industrial buildings code of practice. Following consultation with stakeholders, we have created a draft code to better meet modern safety standards and new ways of working. The code provides information and guidance to make sure risks from working on roofs, such as falls from heights, are managed according to current work health and safety laws. Have your say here.

Safe use and design of bulk storage silos and bins

SafeWork NSW has drafted the new Safe use and design of bulk storage silos and bins code of practice. Following consultation with stakeholders, we have created a draft code to better meet modern safety standards and new ways of working. The code provides information and guidance to make sure risks involved with the use and design of bulk storage silos and bins are managed according to current work health and safety laws. Have your say here.

Practice and Courts

Australian Government Solicitor FOI and Privacy Law Conference – Keynote address

FOI laws are a means to an end, the end being public trust and participation in our democracy. Good regulation is self-determining; it drives good public policy outcomes. The Australian Public Service Commission recently released their Trust in Public Services 2025 Annual Report, in which a common theme of those reporting increased trust, was greater transparency and communication. Read Freedom of Information Commissioner Alice Linacre's prepared speech to the Australian Government Solicitor (AGS) FOI and Privacy Law Conference on 6 November 2025 here.

Australian environment laws set for biggest overhaul in decades

Australia is set to overhaul its decades-old nature laws with a raft of major reforms including the country's first independent environment regulator. After a years-long deadlock, the Labor government struck a last-minute deal with the minority Greens party to get the laws passed, after talks with the opposition stalled. The changes include more protections for native forests, stricter rules for land clearing and a limit on fast-tracking of coal and gas projects but critics say more is needed. Read more here.

NSW government proposes building law reforms to support more prefab homes

The New South Wales government has proposed a raft of new building law reforms aimed at accelerating the adoption of modular and prefabricated homes and streamlining the broader housing approvals process. Under the Building Productivity Reforms, a single statewide approval pathway for prefabricated buildings would replace individual local council processes, providing what the government describes as a more consistent approach to assessing applications. The reforms would also establish clearer regulations governing the manufacture, supply, transport, delivery and installation of prefabricated buildings. Read more here.

Australian Public Service publishes AI roadmap

The Australian Public Service (APS) has set out in a new plan how it intends to maximise artificial intelligence to deliver better services for citizens. The government said the roadmap, entitled AI Plan for the Australian Public Service, would "improve the AI maturity of the public sector" with the aim of producing "faster, more consistent government services, enhanced policy advice and a more capable workforce". "Only by uplifting AI maturity can we expect this technology to deliver meaningful productivity gains," the plan said. Access the AI plan here.

Cases

51 Ochr Pty Ltd and Ors v Chief Commissioner of State Revenue [2025] NSWCATAD 302

REVENUE LAW – State taxes – land tax – companies that are related – trusts – grouping – control – sole director - assessment – objection – appeal

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – reviewable decision – correct and preferable decision – Civil and Administrative Tribunal

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Corporations Act 2001; Land Tax Management Act 1959 (NSW); Taxation Administration Act 1996 (NSW)

HPCD Capital No. 2 Pty Ltd v Willoughby City Council [2025] NSWLEC 1839

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION – child care centre – flooding

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW), ss 4.15, 4.16, 8.7, 8.10, 8.11, 8.14; Land and Environment Court Act 1979 (NSW), ss 17, 34, 39

Goldman v Inner West Council [2025] NSWCATAD 304

HUMAN RIGHTS – Anti-discrimination – sex discrimination in employment

PRACTICE AND PROCEDURE – Joinder – whether necessary and proper

Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW), s 53, 89B, 103; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW), s 44; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Regulation 2022, r 9(1)(b); Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005, r 6.19

Legislation

Proclamations commencing Acts

Community Improvement Districts Act 2025 No 25 (2025-621) – published LW 21 November 2025

Crimes Amendment (Intimate Image and Audio Material) Act 2025 No 57 (2025-630) – published LW 28 November 2025

Crimes Amendment (Sexual Offences and Female Genital Mutilation) Act 2025 No 54 (2025-631) – published LW 28 November 2025

Regulations and other miscellaneous instruments

Community Improvement Districts Amendment Regulation 2025 (2025-622) – published LW 21 November 2025

Community Improvement Districts Regulation 2025 (2025-629) – published in the Community Improvement Districts Act 2025 No 25, Schedule 3

Health Records and Information Privacy Amendment (Single Digital Patient Record) Regulation (No 2) 2025 (2025-623) – published LW 21 November 2025

Public Health Amendment Regulation (No 2) 2025 (2025-624) – published LW 21 November 2025

Court Security and Surveillance Devices Amendment (Body-worn Recording Devices) Regulation 2025 (2025-632) – published LW 28 November 2025

Electricity Supply (General) Amendment (Scheduled Bidirectional Units Exclusion) Regulation (No 2) 2025 (2025-633) – published LW 28 November 2025

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Mid-Rise Housing Patterns) Regulation 2025 (2025-634) – published LW 28 November 2025

Legal Profession Uniform Law Application Amendment Regulation 2025 (2025-635) – published LW 28 November 2025

Road Transport (General) Amendment (Mobility Parking Scheme Authorities) Regulation 2025 (2025-636) – published LW 28 November 2025

Road Transport Amendment (Identity Documents) Regulation 2025 (2025-637) – published LW 28 November 2025

Water Sharing Plan Amendment (Administrative Omnibus) Order 2025 (2025-638) – published LW 28 November 2025

Environmental Planning Instruments

Blacktown Local Environmental Plan (Exempt and Complying Development Codes) (Map Amendment No 2) (2025-625) – published LW 21 November 2025

Georges River Local Environmental Plan 2021 (Map Amendment No 4) (2025-626) – published LW 21 November 2025

Junee Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Map Amendment No 3) (2025-627) – published LW 21 November 2025

Ku-ring-gai Local Environmental Plan 2015 (Amendment No 41) (2025-628) – published LW 21 November 2025

Blacktown Local Environmental Plan (Precincts—Central River City) (Map Amendment No 11) (2025-639) – published LW 28 November 2025

Camden Local Environmental Plan (Precincts— Western Parkland City) (Map Amendment No 3) (2025-640) –published LW 28 November 2025

Campbelltown Local Environmental Plan 2015 (Amendment No 45) (2025-641) – published LW 28 November 2025

Goulburn Mulwaree Local Environmental Plan 2009 (Map Amendment No 16) (2025-642) – published LW 28 November 2025

Liverpool Local Environmental Plan 2008 (Amendment No 87) (2025-643) – published LW 28 November 2025

Parkes Local Environmental Plan Amendment (Precincts—Regional) 2025 (2025-644) – published LW 28 November 2025

Parramatta Local Environmental Plan 2023 (Amendment No 19) (2025-645) – published LW 28 November 2025

Singleton Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Amendment No 13) (2025-646) – published LW 28 November 2025

State Environmental Planning Policy (Housing) Amendment (Mid-rise Housing Patterns) 2025 (2025-647) – published LW 28 November 2025

Wentworth Local Environmental Plan 2011 (Amendment No 24) (2025-648) – published LW 28 November 2025

Wollongong Local Environmental Plan 2009 (Map Amendment No 12) (2025-649) – published LW 28 November 2025

