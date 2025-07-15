Cross-Border Catch-Up: Genuine Selection Criteria In Malaysian Retrenchments (Podcast)

In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Diana Nehro (shareholder, New York/Boston), who is the chair of the Cross-Border Practice Group, and Skye Hao (associate, Atlanta)...

Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.

In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Diana Nehro (shareholder, New York/Boston), who is the chair of the Cross-Border Practice Group, and Skye Hao (associate, Atlanta) discuss the evolving legal landscape of retrenchment in Malaysia. The conversation highlights the importance of genuine selection criteria, the legal requirements established under Malaysian law, and best practices for employers to create a fair and compliant retrenchment process.

Transcript

Transcript Pending

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.