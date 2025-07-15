Cross-Border Catch-Up: Genuine Selection Criteria In Malaysian Retrenchments (Podcast)

In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Diana Nehro (shareholder, New York/Boston), who is the chair of the Cross-Border Practice Group, and Skye Hao (associate, Atlanta) discuss the evolving legal landscape of retrenchment in Malaysia. The conversation highlights the importance of genuine selection criteria, the legal requirements established under Malaysian law, and best practices for employers to create a fair and compliant retrenchment process.
