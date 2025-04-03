From Counsel To Investigator: Why Lawyers Are Well-Placed To Run Your Investigation (Video)

self

Workplace investigations are complex and often highly sensitive. They are also becoming more commonplace, partly driven by cultural change and new regulations. Against this backdrop, legal professionals are increasingly being asked to conduct investigations for employers. Marco Sideri from Ius Laboris Italy and Anna Bond from Ius Laboris UK both have expertise in this regard. In this Coffee Break, they provide their insights on workplace investigations and discuss how lawyers can assist.

