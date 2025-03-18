In jurisdictions worldwide, caregivers are afforded protection and enjoy specific entitlements in the workplace. Our map below highlights how these protections and entitlements vary across different countries.

Caregivers are typically defined as family members or friends who provide care to individuals with disabilities, chronic illnesses, or other long-term needs.

In September 2024, we conducted a survey among several of our expert firms to understand which jurisdictions grant specific rights and protections to caregivers in the workplace, and to what extent.

Our subsequent article (please see here) was very popular amongst our readership and, as such, we have decided to visualise the data we collected in a useful map. This highlights the levels of protection and entitlements enjoyed by caregivers in each of the countries we surveyed. Countries have been grouped by colour depending on how many of the following are in place for caregivers:

leave entitlements;

flexible working arrangements;

protection against discrimination;

additional measures.

Please note that additional measures include, for example, limitations on work trips or relocation, additional holidays, protection against dismissal, or additional allowances granted by the State.

Protections and entitlements for caregivers in the workplace

A map showing the level of protection and entitlements enjoyed by caregivers in jurisdictions across the world.

