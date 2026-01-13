Pakistan's Thriving Gig Economy — Growth Without Legal Protection

Pakistan's gig economy has expanded rapidly over the past decade, becoming a significant driver of income generation, youth employment, and digital participation.

Article Insights

Yousaf Amanat’s articles from Yousaf Amanat & Associates are most popular: in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia Yousaf Amanat & Associates are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Technology topic(s)

with readers working within the Technology industries

Pakistan's gig economy has expanded rapidly over the past decade, becoming a significant driver of income generation, youth employment, and digital participation. From ride-hailing platforms like Careem and in Drive to food-delivery services like Food Panda and e-commerce logistics, freelance marketplaces, and home-service apps, millions of Pakistanis now rely on gig work as a primary or supplementary source of livelihood.

This rise is fueled by several factors: a young population with high smartphone penetration, limited formal employment opportunities, flexible work arrangements, and the global shift toward digitalized labour. Pakistan's IT freelancers alone contributes substantially to export earnings, while local app-based services have embedded gig work into everyday urban life.

But behind this rapid growth lies a fundamental problem: the legal system has not kept pace with the digital labour revolution.

Legal Grey Zones: Gig Workers Are Not Employees

A core challenge is that Pakistani labour law is built around traditional employer–employee relationships. In this framework, workers are entitled to protections such as minimum wage, social security, health benefits, the right to unionise, and compensation in case of injury.

Gig workers, however, operate as independent contractors a status that places them outside the umbrella of most labour protections. Ride-hailing drivers, delivery riders, and on-demand service providers do not have formal employment contracts. They are classified by platforms as self-employed individuals responsible for their own tools, schedules, and risks.

This classification benefits platforms by reducing their costs and liabilities, but it leaves gig workers in a precarious situation.

Lack of Laws Regulating the Gig Economy

Pakistan currently has no dedicated law regulating gig-work platforms, nor any legal definition of digital platform workers. As a result:

No social security coverage

Gig workers are not automatically registered with institutions like: Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

Provincial Social Security Institutions.

This means they lack pensions, disability coverage, and health insurance.

No minimum wage or income guarantees

Because they're contractors, gig workers are not legally entitled to a minimum wage. Their earnings fluctuate daily, often impacted by fuel prices, algorithmic changes, and platform deductions.

No protections in case of workplace injury or death

Delivery riders and drivers often face dangerous working conditions—traffic risks, crime, and weather hazards. Without clear legislation, platforms are not obligated to provide compensation.

No collective bargaining rights

Traditional labour laws allow employees to form unions. Gig workers, however, fall outside such provisions and lack formal channels for negotiating rates, bonuses, or dispute resolution.

Algorithmic management goes unregulated

Worker performance, pay rates, and account suspensions are often determined by opaque algorithms. With no regulatory oversight, workers have limited recourse against unfair deactivation or sudden policy changes.

The Human Cost of Legal Ambiguity

The absence of legal protections has real consequences.

Many gig workers invest heavily buying motorbikes, cars, or smartphones to begin working. Yet they earn inconsistent incomes while bearing high operational costs such as fuel, maintenance, and data packages.

While platforms market the flexibility and "freedom" of gig work, many workers feel trapped in a cycle of low earnings and high risk.

The Need for a Regulatory Framework

As Pakistan continues to embrace digitalization, addressing the regulatory vacuum around gig work is crucial. A modernized legal framework could include:

Defining gig workers in labour legislation

Hybrid employment models that grant core protections without undermining flexibility

Mandatory social security contributions by platforms

Clear accident and injury compensation policies Mechanisms for dispute resolution

Transparency requirements for algorithmic decisions

Recognition of collective bargaining for platform workers

Such reforms would align Pakistan with global policy trends, as several countries including the UK, UAE, Indonesia, and parts of the EU are moving toward better protections for platform workers.

Conclusion — A Growing Sector That Needs a Safety Net

Pakistan's gig economy is vibrant, innovative, and essential for millions. It offers young people opportunities in a challenging job market and contributes significantly to the digital and service sectors.

But the lack of legal protections means that the workers powering this growth remain vulnerable. Without regulatory reform, the gig economy risks becoming a new frontier of labour exploitation rather than empowerment.

A future where both platforms and workers thrive will require policymakers to bridge the gap between innovation and labour rights—ensuring that the digital economy grows not just rapidly, but responsibly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.