Singapore Payroll Updates For Employers

To keep pace with wage growth and rising healthcare costs, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has increased the compensation limits in the Work Injury Compensation Act (WICA) to enhance employee protection.
- WICA protects all employees when they get work-related injuries or diseases and enables them to make claims in an efficient and low-cost manner. It provides compensation regardless of who is at fault. The compensation limits are capped to protect employers from large pay-outs.
- Revised compensation limits for WICA effective 1 November 2025
|Type
|Limits
|Old Limits
|New Limits
|Death
|Maximum
|SGD 225,000
|SGD 269,000
|Minimum
|SGD 76,000
|SGD 91,000
|Permanent Incapacity (PI)[1]
|Maximum
|SGD 289,000
|SGD 346,000
|Minimum
|SGD 97,000
|SGD 116,000
|Medical Expenses
|Up to SGD 45,000 or medical expenses incurred up to 1 year from the date of the accident, whichever occurs first
|Up to SGD 53,000 or medical expenses incurred up to 1 year from the date of the accident, whichever is occurs first
|
Our Comments
The compensation limits were last reviewed in 2020. These enhancements underscore the government's commitment to employee welfare and adapting labour protections to Singapore's evolving economic landscape.
South Africa Payroll Updates for employers
The landmark decision given by the Court in 'The Van Wyk' case has officially changed the parental leave framework in South Africa. The Constitutional Court ruled out that the existing system was unconstitutional because it discriminated among mothers, fathers, adoptive parents, and commissioning parents.
Effective 3 October 2025, a shared parental leave entitlement of 4 months and 10 days is now available to all parents, regardless of gender or parenthood status.
- All employers are required to promptly update their leave policies to reflect this non-discriminatory approach.
- Lawmakers have been granted 36 months to implement permanent parental leave legislation. However, provisions related to Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) benefits will remain unchanged during the transition period.
- Key principles from the judgement
|Old System
|New System
|"Maternity leave" applied only to mothers
|Shared parental leave for all parents
|Adoptive leave limited to children under age 2
|Shared parental leave for all parents
|Fathers/partners eligible for only 10 days of leave.
|Now eligible for extended leave from the shared parental pool
|Legal framework centered on gender roles
|Neutral, equality-based approach focused on caregiving
|
Our Comments
This change has brought the South African law in alignment with the progressive international parental leave frameworks. It transitions towards a gender-neutral, inclusive, and flexible model that empowers families to tailor leave based on their needs. For employers, the changes demand swift policy and system updates, careful UIF coordination, and thoughtful implementation to ensure compliance and equitable treatment.
