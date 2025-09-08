Beyond Borders - Episode 10: What You Need To Know About Singapore Employment Law (Podcast)

Our Beyond Borders podcast series is designed to help you manage your international workforce and navigate the quirks of international employment law.

In this episode, we delve into Singapore's unique tripartite approach to labour policy, examining how collaboration between the government, employers, and unions shapes employment practices. We also unpack the practical aspects of terminating employment, redundancy pay, and understanding the country's re-employment regime for older workers.

