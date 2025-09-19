ARTICLE
19 September 2025

Remedies Under The Pay Transparency Directive

European Union Employment and HR
Countries are moving forward with implementing the EU Pay Transparency Directive through proposals, draft bills and legislation. Below, we examine the approach of eight countries, focusing on how they're addressing the directive's remedy provisions.

While much attention has been directed to the directive's pay gap reporting requirements, equally important for employers are the provisions on remedies and enforcement. These include familiar enforcement mechanisms such as the right to compensation, as well as more striking provisions, such as the potential exclusion from public procurement for non-compliance. To explore how these remedy provisions are being implemented, we've gathered insights from eight countries that have either introduced detailed proposals, draft bills or enacted legislation to implement (often parts) of the directive.

Remedy provisions and implementation

The interactive table below outlines the directive's key remedy and enforcement provisions, together with each country's implementation status.

Note that the information presented reflects the current status of national proposals or legislation, and the content remains subject to change.

Takeaway for employers

The deadline for transposing the Pay Transparency Directive is fast approaching, and several EU Member States have already proposed or enacted implementing measures.

As the information above demonstrates, most of these countries appear to be adopting the directive's minimum enforcement standards, either through new legislation or by relying on existing frameworks. For employers, this underscores the need for timely compliance, something that can no longer be theoretical or aspirational.

The directive's remedy provisions—such as rights to compensation, a reversal of the burden of proof, and the potential exclusion from public procurement exercises—will introduce enforceable obligations that carry legal and reputational risks. If organisations aren't not doing so already, they must now focus on compliance planning to ensure alignment with national requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

