Wage Indexation 1st May 2025

On 1st May 2025, a wage indexation of 2.5% will enter
into effect increasing the new index rate to 968.04 points (former
index rate: 944.43).
Consequently, a 2.5% increase in the salaries, wages and
pensions will apply in Luxembourg as of 1st May 2025.
The gross monthly minimum statutory wage is increased to
EUR 2,703.74 for non-qualified
employees and to EUR 3,244.48 for
qualified employees.
