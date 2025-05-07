Wage Indexation 1st May 2025

On 1st May 2025, a wage indexation of 2.5% will enter into effect increasing the new index rate to 968.04 points (former index rate: 944.43).

Consequently, a 2.5% increase in the salaries, wages and pensions will apply in Luxembourg as of 1st May 2025. The gross monthly minimum statutory wage is increased to EUR 2,703.74 for non-qualified employees and to EUR 3,244.48 for qualified employees.

