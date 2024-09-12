Exchange Of Salary And Wage Data: An Antitrust Tightrope For Employers

A preliminary investigation by the Secretariat of the Swiss Competition Commission (WEKO) into the exchange of information in the Swiss labor market has revealed indications of covert agreements on wages and employee benefits among more than 200 large companies across various industries.

A recent preliminary investigation by the Swiss Competition Commission (WEKO) has raised concerns about salary and benefits data being shared among large companies in Switzerland, potentially violating competition law. The findings suggest that labor markets are subject to the Swiss Competition Act, with significant implications for employers. However, WEKO has decided not to launch a formal investigation and will instead focus on developing best practice guidelines.

