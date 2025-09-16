Hanoi Times Interviewing Dr Oliver Massmann On Progressive Policies In The Education System

Vietnam's decision to waive tuition fees nationwide is a progressive and visionary policy. It marks a pivotal moment in the nation's development, affirming that education is not a commodity but a fundamental right.

1/ How do you view Vietnam's decision to waive tuition fees nationwide from preschool to high school starting in 2025–2026?

[OM: Vietnam's decision to waive tuition fees nationwide is a progressive and visionary policy. It marks a pivotal moment in the nation's development, affirming that education is not a commodity but a fundamental right. This move will significantly reduce the financial burden on families, particularly those with low and middle incomes, ensuring that economic circumstances don't become a barrier to a child's education. It's an investment in Vietnam's greatest asset: its people.]

2/ What long-term impacts could this policy have on social equity and human resource development in Vietnam?

[OM: By removing tuition fees, Vietnam is directly addressing the gap in educational access between different regions and socioeconomic groups. This will lead to a more equitable society where a child's potential is determined by their talent and hard work, not their family's income.

In terms of human resource development, a more educated populace is a more productive one. This policy will increase enrollment and graduation rates, especially in rural and remote areas, creating a larger pool of skilled workers. This is crucial for Vietnam as it seeks to move from a manufacturing-based economy to a knowledge-based one.]

3/ How might free education help address demographic challenges such as aging, migration, and sex ratio imbalance?

[OM: This policy can help address Vietnam's demographic challenges in several ways:

Aging Population: A tuition-free system strengthens the next generation by improving their education and skills. This prepares them to support an aging population through increased productivity and innovation, which will be necessary to fund social security and healthcare.

Migration: Free education can help reduce the push factor of rural-to-urban migration. When quality education is available and affordable in rural and remote areas, families are less compelled to move to urban centers solely for better schooling opportunities. This helps maintain community stability and balanced regional development.

Sex Ratio Imbalance: By guaranteeing educational access for all, the policy indirectly promotes gender equality. In families with limited resources, a choice may have to be made between educating a son or a daughter. By eliminating tuition fees, the policy removes this difficult choice, encouraging families to educate their daughters, which can contribute to a more balanced and empowered society over time.]

4/ How could tuition-free education change the lives of vulnerable children, especially girls, those in remote areas, and ethnic minorities?

[OM: This policy will be a game-changer for vulnerable children. For girls in remote areas and ethnic minorities, the tuition waiver can break cycles of poverty and inequality. The policy makes it easier for children to attend school without the financial strain on their families. This can lead to increased enrollment, higher retention rates, and better academic outcomes, ensuring these groups are not left behind in Vietnam's development journey. Historically, girls in some areas had their education undervalued. I believe that this will also change.]

5/ Do you see this policy as a concrete step in fulfilling Vietnam's commitment to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child?

[OM: Absolutely. This policy is a concrete and bold step in fulfilling Vietnam's commitment to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC). Vietnam was the first country in Asia and the second in the world to ratify the CRC. This tuition waiver policy goes beyond primary education, extending this right to include preschool and secondary levels, demonstrating an exceptional commitment to the spirit and letter of the convention.

6/ What international lessons or models could Vietnam learn from to improve the effectiveness of this policy?

[OM: Countries like Finland and Norway, which have successful tuition-free systems, demonstrate the importance of robust state funding to ensure quality. It's not just about waiving fees; it's about providing adequate resources for teachers, facilities, and learning materials. Vietnam must ensure that waiving tuition doesn't lead to a decline in educational quality. Moreover, the United States' "Promise" programs offer a model of providing targeted support for additional costs beyond tuition, such as books, transportation, and supplies. While tuition is waived, these other costs can still be a barrier. Providing targeted stipends or subsidies for the most vulnerable families can significantly enhance the policy's impact.]

