UAE Expansion: What Investment Beyond Dubai And Abu Dhabi Says About The Future

UAE expansion is increasingly extending beyond Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah investing in infrastructure, commercial development and sector-specific growth. While Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain the UAE’s principal business centres, this wider development is creating new opportunities for businesses and investors across the country.

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For many years, the United Arab Emirates economic growth has been closely associated with Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Both remain the country’s principal commercial centres and continue to attract businesses from around the world. But that picture is beginning to change. Investment in other emirates is gathering pace, with governments committing substantial funding to economic diversification and infrastructure that will support the next stage of development across the whole UAE.

Major Projects and Government Incentives for Sustainable Growth

Ajman’s AED1.8 billion AM30x30 programme is the latest example. Announced by the Ajman Executive Council, the programme includes 30 projects, from new roads and bridges to drainage improvements and an expanded cycling network. Road capacity is expected to increase by more than 40 percent by 2030, helping the emirate support a growing population while opening more land for future residential and commercial development.

Ajman is not the only emirate planning ahead. In Fujairah, their 2040 plan includes a budget of over 1.5 million Dirhams for infrastructure improvements. Ras Al Khaimah is developing RAK Central, a new commercial district that will add office space alongside hotels and residential property. In Sharjah, investment has continued in industrial areas, building on the emirate’s established manufacturing sector. The projects are different, though they all point in the same direction. More parts of the UAE are preparing for continued development in ways that reflect their own economies.

It is easy to see announcements like these as local infrastructure projects. Taken together, they tell a bigger story about how the UAE is developing.

Businesses often look at these projects because they say something about the future. If an emirate is investing heavily in its infrastructure today, it usually expects more people and more business activity in the years ahead. That does not mean every project will transform an economy on its own, though it does provide a useful indication of where governments see future opportunities.

For businesses already operating in the UAE, these projects help build a clearer picture of how different parts of the country are developing. For those considering an investment, they also provide a useful indication of where governments are focusing their attention.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi will continue to play a central role in the UAE economy. That is unlikely to change.

What is changing is the way development is taking place across the country. Individual emirates are investing in major projects that match their own priorities and priority sectors, whether that is commercial development, industry or infrastructure. Together, those investments are creating a broader economy and giving businesses more reasons to pay attention to developments outside the country’s two largest cities.

Our 2025 and 2026 data for the UAE, excluding interest in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, reflects strong interest from a broad mix of businesses, economic activity has particularly high representation from financial services, technology, fintech, professional advisory, food security, real estate, logistics and energy/renewable energy/clean energy sectors. The range of enquiries, from venture capital firms and payment providers to renewable energy companies, logistics operators and professional services firms, showcases the whole of the UAE’s appeal as a hub for investment.

The significance of projects such as AM30x30 therefore goes beyond the construction work itself. They provide a useful indication of where the UAE expects future investment and how the country’s economy is likely to develop over the coming years. These are all strategic initiatives to position other UAE emirates economies within a global markets landscape.

Business decisions are often based on more than current market conditions. Understanding where investment is taking place and opportunities for sustainable economic growth can help businesses and investors plan with greater confidence.

Sovereign advises businesses, international investors and international families across the UAE and Middle East, helping clients understand how economic developments may influence future plans. Our legal, corporate and immigration teams work together to support clients establishing, expanding and managing their presence across the country.

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