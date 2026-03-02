Meet Us In The Abu Dhabi – 24 February To 3 March 2026

As part of our commitment to serving high-net-worth individuals, business owners, and international investors, we'll be available throughout the Abu Dhabi to discuss key topics including:

Tax planning and compliance

Business relocation to Cyprus

Corporate structuring and accounting

Legal frameworks and immigration support

Investment opportunities in Cyprus

Whether you're considering relocating to Cyprus, exploring tax-efficient structures for your global income, or simply seeking expert guidance on cross-border matters, we'd love to meet you in person.

Why meet us in the UAE?

The UAE is a vibrant hub for international business and investment, and our visit is designed to bring our expertise closer to you. If you are based in or traveling through Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, or surrounding emirates, let's connect for a focused discussion tailored to your personal or corporate goals.

