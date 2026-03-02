ARTICLE
2 March 2026

Meet Us In The Abu Dhabi – 24 February To 3 March 2026

CA
CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd

Contributor

CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd logo
CYAUSE Audit Services is an Audit & Assurance firm with offices in Cyprus and the UAE, regulated by the UK ICAEW, International ACCA, Cyprus ICPAC and UAE ADGM. Our firm has extensive knowledge and experience in relocation consultation, international tax planning solutions and licensing of investment firms, funds and insurance agents / brokers. Our routine day to day services include accounting, audit, tax and advisory services to international businesses interested in relocating or establishing presence to Cyprus. Our memberships with international networks ensure seamless collaboration with overseas experts and access to fast and accurate information on overseas tax and corporate legislations. Our partnerships: BKR International (a USA accounting association ranked number 10 in the world) ; ACCACE Circle (European Network) ; 3E Accounting International (Hong Kong Network)
As part of our commitment to serving high-net-worth individuals, business owners, and international investors, we'll be available throughout the Abu Dhabi to discuss key topics including...
United Arab Emirates Strategy
As part of our commitment to serving high-net-worth individuals, business owners, and international investors, we'll be available throughout the Abu Dhabi to discuss key topics including:

  • Tax planning and compliance
  • Business relocation to Cyprus
  • Corporate structuring and accounting
  • Legal frameworks and immigration support
  • Investment opportunities in Cyprus

Whether you're considering relocating to Cyprus, exploring tax-efficient structures for your global income, or simply seeking expert guidance on cross-border matters, we'd love to meet you in person.

Why meet us in the UAE?

The UAE is a vibrant hub for international business and investment, and our visit is designed to bring our expertise closer to you. If you are based in or traveling through Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, or surrounding emirates, let's connect for a focused discussion tailored to your personal or corporate goals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

