Meet Us In The Abu Dhabi – 24 February To 3 March 2026

CYAUSE Audit Services is an Audit & Assurance firm with offices in Cyprus and the UAE, regulated by the UK ICAEW, International ACCA, Cyprus ICPAC and UAE ADGM.
Our firm has extensive knowledge and experience in relocation consultation, international tax planning solutions and licensing of investment firms, funds and insurance agents / brokers. Our routine day to day services include accounting, audit, tax and advisory services to international businesses interested in relocating or establishing presence to Cyprus.
Our memberships with international networks ensure seamless collaboration with overseas experts and access to fast and accurate information on overseas tax and corporate legislations.
Our partnerships: BKR International (a USA accounting association ranked number 10 in the world) ; ACCACE Circle (European Network) ; 3E Accounting International (Hong Kong Network)
As part of our commitment to serving high-net-worth individuals,
business owners, and international investors, we'll be
available throughout the Abu Dhabi to discuss key topics
including:
Tax planning and compliance
Business relocation to Cyprus
Corporate structuring and accounting
Legal frameworks and immigration support
Investment opportunities in Cyprus
Whether you're considering relocating to Cyprus, exploring
tax-efficient structures for your global income, or simply seeking
expert guidance on cross-border matters, we'd love to meet you
in person.
Why meet us in the UAE?
The UAE is a vibrant hub for international business and
investment, and our visit is designed to bring our
expertise closer to you. If you are based in or traveling
through Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, or surrounding emirates,
let's connect for a focused discussion tailored to your
personal or corporate goals.
