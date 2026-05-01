How Child Custody Is Decided In Dubai Courts

Introduction

If you’re going through a divorce in Dubai, chances are the first question on your mind is not about assets. It’s about child custody.

Who will they live with?

Will I still make decisions for them?

Can my spouse take them out of the UAE?

I’ve seen many parents assume they already know the answer. Some believe the mother automatically gets custody. Others think the father controls everything. The reality under child custody law in Dubai is more balanced and more case-specific than most people expect.

Before the process starts, understanding custody vs. guardianship is one important clarification. In the UAE, “custody” and “guardianship” are not the same thing.

Custody (hadana) usually means daily care, where the child resides and who is in charge of school routines, food, homework, and basic parenting.

Guardianship (wilaya) typically remains with the father in Muslim family cases. This includes financial responsibility and major decisions like education, travel permissions, and official documentation.

This distinction alone surprises many expats. Even if one parent has physical custody, the other usually still has legal authority in important matters.

The Custody Process in Dubai—Step by Step

Step 1: Family Guidance (Mandatory Mediation)

Before a judge hears anything, parents must attend the Family Guidance Section. This is not a courtroom. It’s a structured mediation session. The goal is simple: can the parents agree on custody and visitation without litigation?

Sometimes they can. And when they do, it saves time, cost, and emotional strain on the child.

If no agreement is reached, the file is referred to the Personal Status Court.

Step 2: Custody Case Filing

A formal claim is to be submitted to the court. Documents typically include:

Marriage and divorce certificates

Children’s birth certificates

Emirates IDs and passports

Proof of residence

Any evidence showing who has been caring for the child

Everything must be translated into Arabic if it isn’t already.

Step 3: Court Hearings

The judge will schedule hearings where both sides explain their positions. In reality, the court focuses on practical questions:

Who has been the primary caregiver?

Where is the child most stable?

Is schooling consistent?

Are there signs of conflict affecting the child emotionally?

Judges are generally cautious about disrupting a child’s routine unless there is a strong reason.

Step 4: Appointment of Social Expert

If custody is seriously disputed, the court may appoint a social expert. This part is often underestimated. The expert may visit homes. Speak to both parents. Sometimes speak with the child, depending on age and maturity.

The report assesses stability, emotional environment, and parenting approach. Judges rely heavily on these reports. This stage showcases responsible parenting.

This is also where it can be quite helpful to get advice from a child custody lawyer in Dubai who has been doing this for a long time.

Step 5: Temporary Orders (If Necessary)

In cases of emergency, especially for travel, the court usually issues temporary measures.

For expats, this is significant. The UAE courts are careful about international relocation. Without guardian consent or court approval, a custodial parent is typically unable to permanently relocate a child abroad. Travel restrictions may be imposed if there is concern about removal from the country.

Step 6: Judgment

The judges issue a final decision after reviewing submissions and social reports, if any. The child’s best interest and the benefit of the child are considered by the court

The judgment usually states:

Physical Custody

The schedule for visitation

Responsibilities of the guardian

Financial obligations

Conditions on Travel

Who Usually Gets Custody?

In most Muslim cases, the mother usually gets physical custody of the child, provided she is capable of taking responsibility. However, it is not automatically applied

Courts observe:

Stability of Emotions

The place of residence (surroundings)

Involvement of parents

Ability to meet daily needs

In cases of non-Muslim families, joint custody is presumed and may be common. Nevertheless, the court evaluates the best interests of the child.

Can Custody Be Changed Later?

Yes. Custody is not permanently fixed if circumstances change significantly. Relocation, remarriage, and proven instability affect the child’s environment. Through these factors, by a formal court application, custody arrangements can be altered.

Practical Advice for Parents

If you are navigating this process, keep a few things in mind:

Judges notice parental behavior. Hostility rarely helps.

Stability matters more than dramatic allegations.

Keep documentation of school involvement and expenses.

Avoid making decisions based on emotion alone.

When looking for the best child custody law firm in the UAE, make sure they have experience in UAE family courts and not just general legal work. You need to know how local judges handle family disagreements in custody issues.

Awatif Mohammed Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy is known for its focused experience in UAE family law matters, guiding parents through custody disputes with a practical, child-centered approach and a strong understanding of Dubai court procedures. A child custody lawyer in Dubai can guide you through realistic expectations, especially if your case involves international elements.

Conclusion

Even if the process feels personal, the custody decisions are structured and process-driven. Above everything, the responsibility of the court is to protect the child’s interest and benefit for child custody under UAE law. The judges’ sole focus is on stability, safety, and continuity

Divorce changes family dynamics. It does not remove parental responsibility. And that principle sits at the heart of how Dubai courts decide custody. Speaking to an experienced child custody lawyer in Dubai can help you clearly understand your rights and responsibilities. Choosing the top child custody law firm in the UAE simply means your case is handled with care, and your child’s best interests remain the priority throughout.