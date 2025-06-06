Expert Divorce Lawyer Dubai: Divorce, Judicial Separation & Annulment In UAE (Video)

All you need to know about Divorce, Judicial Separation, and Annulment of Marriage in the UAE. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), until very recently, Federal Law No. 28 of 2005 (the UAE Personal Status Law) was governing divorce and other family-related conflicts.Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021 (the Abu Dhabi Law) is a new law released by the Emirates of Abu Dhabi that primarily affects non-Muslims living in Abu Dhabi. Muslims in Abu Dhabi are still subject to the UAE Personal Status Law... Watch it now.
