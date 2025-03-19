IWD2025: Women In Law | Mauritius

"Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception." – Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Women currently make up 50% of barristers in Mauritius. Out of 27 judges, 17 are women, and notably, the Chief Justice of Mauritius. Statistics show significant progress in gender representation in the legal profession over recent years. Our team reflects on how representation has changed since the start of their careers...

Alyssa De Luca Lahmidi, Executive: When I first started my law career in Luxembourg, leadership roles in particular, were often male-dominated. Nevertheless, I was fortunate to join a law firm where the partner was not only female but also the leading expert for investment funds in Luxembourg. She was an incredibly inspiring role model and someone who embodied dedication, hard work, and excellence. Her approach was rooted in relentless effort and precision, and she set a high standard for all those around her. Working alongside her was both challenging and motivating, and resulted in the entire team striving to do their best at all times.

What stood out to me most was not just her expertise, but also the way she carried herself with confidence and determination in a field that historically had fewer women present. She showed me that success was achievable through perseverance and a commitment to excellence in your work, regardless of gender. Having her as a mentor was an invaluable opportunity, especially at a time when female leaders in the legal profession were still relatively uncommon. Her example not only shaped my professional journey but also instilled in me the belief that women can excel and lead in even the most demanding and competitive environments.

Davina Boodnah, Executive: Unlike my colleagues, I am not a legal professional but began my career in a large accountancy firm in London, with a very structured path from graduate trainee to manager. In many ways, it felt like a level playing field, given that there was a larger female representation in the department than male. However, that balance was not reflected at the director and partner levels, where the decision-makers were still predominantly men.

As a woman, a foreigner, and a member of an ethnic minority, I was aware that I didn't necessarily fit the traditional mould of leadership in the industry. But what truly stood out to me was the sheer excellence of some of the women I worked with. It was incredibly inspiring to witness their progress from middle management to leadership roles. Many of them balanced these demanding roles while also being the primary caregivers at home, their dedication and professionalism never wavering. Seeing their journey not only motivated me but also helped me grow tremendously, reinforcing the importance of perseverance, mentorship, and creating pathways for diverse talent to thrive. It made me believe that I also stood a chance!

Laksha Juddoo Prayag, Executive: My experience was quite different. When I began my law career in Mauritius, I quickly observed that leadership in particular, was still largely male-dominated. While there were some women in the firm, none held senior positions. It became apparent that many started their careers there but faced a difficult choice between professional growth and personal life, particularly when they wanted to start a family. Many ultimately left, and as a result, I found myself without a strong female role model to look up to.

Without that guidance, I had to carve out my own path. To be taken seriously, I worked long hours, asserted myself in discussions, and built resilience in an environment where I often felt overlooked. Starting my career at a young age added challenges of its own. I still remember walking into meetings, only to have clients or counterparties assume I was there in a support role not as a qualified lawyer. Such moments, albeit frustrating, only fuelled my determination. I knew I had to work twice as hard just to prove I belonged. Over time though, I built up my confidence, found support among colleagues who valued merit over perception, and learnt to advocate for myself.

Ayesha Rambajun, Senior Associate: I started my career as an in-house professional at a multinational bank. I consider myself fortunate that my first boss, the head of legal of the bank, was a woman. She was not just a boss, she was a mentor, a role model, and the person who gave me my first real opportunity. She empowered me, guided me, and challenged me, to equip me with the confidence and the skills to take ownership of my career early on. Even though more than half of the bank's workforce was women, leadership was heavily male-dominated, with only one female on the management committee. It was a stark reminder that representation at entry level does not always translate into representation at the top. Over time, the bank recognised this gap and implemented a diversity and inclusion agenda to actively push for more women in leadership positions through structured mentorship, sponsorship, and targeted development programmes. It was this shift that demonstrated to me that systemic change is possible when organisations commit to it.

"Am I good enough? Yes, I am." ― Michelle Obama, "Becoming"

Even law firms have recognised the added value of a more gender balanced leadership. Half of tier-1 law firms in the country, including ENS Mauritius, are co-headed by women. These statistics demonstrate that Mauritius is making meaningful strides in gender representation within the legal profession. What challenges have you encountered to get to a leadership position?

Ayesha Rambajun, Senior Associate: I think I was my own biggest challenge. Early in my career, I believed that hard work alone would be enough and that my efforts would be noticed and rewarded naturally. Little did I know that if I did not ask for what I wanted, I would never get it. This realisation was a turning point in shaping my career. I learned that advocating for myself was just as important as delivering results. As women, we often assume that recognition will come automatically, but the reality is that growth and leadership opportunities must be actively pursued.

Despite my qualifications and experience, there were moments when I questioned whether I truly belonged in leadership roles. But I learned that self-doubt can be the biggest barrier to success. I made a deliberate effort to own my expertise, speak up, and seek out opportunities that aligned with my career aspirations. These internal barriers can be broken for women who make the conscious effort to change their mindset. When women stop unintentionally holding themselves back, a world of possibilities opens to them.

Davina Boodnah, Executive: I had to grow and adapt in many ways to get to where I am today. One of my biggest challenges was that I am naturally quite quiet. In professional settings, women who are reserved often risk being perceived as lacking assertiveness, while those who are outspoken can be seen as too aggressive. I had to work hard to strike the right balance: to speak with confidence, know when to push back, and ensure that my voice is heard when it matters, without feeling the need to conform to a louder or more forceful style that didn't come naturally to me.

As I progressed, I also had to learn how to manage people effectively. Women leaders often face the double bind of being seen as either too soft or too harsh. I struggled at first as I didn't want to be seen as too lenient, but I also didn't want to overcompensate by being too strict. Over time, I realised that the key to effective management is fairness: setting clear expectations, maintaining high standards, and leading with both confidence and empathy. I also learned that leadership isn't just about what you do, it's about what you represent. Whether I liked it or not, people were watching how I handled challenges, how I made decisions, and how I carried myself. I took every opportunity that came my way to prove myself, no matter how daunting.

Ultimately, my challenges have taught me that we don't have to fit into a predefined stereotype. True leadership is about learning, evolving, and showing up, on your own terms

Laksha Juddoo Prayag, Executive: While there are more women in the legal profession today, the reality is that many of us still face a tough choice; pursuing a demanding career or prioritising family life. Reaching a leadership position required some sacrifices, I was willing to make, but I could not have sustained them without the unwavering support of my family.

Starting out in a male-dominated law firm, I often felt the weight of that imbalance. However, at ENS, I found an empowering network of women who not only supported me but also encouraged me to push my limits and strive for more. Their mentorship and solidarity played a crucial role in my growth.

Looking back, I realise that my biggest challenge was not external; it was internal. I was my own biggest obstacle, often doubting my abilities and worth. I had to overcome self-sabotage and shift my mindset to truly believe that I deserved a seat at the table. It was not just my female colleagues or the strong women I looked up to in my career who helped me navigate this challenge. My husband, male friends and colleagues also played a crucial role in encouraging me to overcome self-doubt. Having a supportive network that believes in you can make all the difference. Once I embraced that confidence, everything changed. Imposter syndrome is something many of us experience, but learning to silence that doubt was a turning point in my journey to leadership.

Alyssa De Luca Lahmidi, Executive: Reaching a leadership position as a woman in the legal profession has not been without its challenges. One of the primary obstacles I have faced has been navigating a field that, for a long time, valued traditional qualities like authority and technical expertise over softer skills such as emotional intelligence, humanity and kindness. Early in my career, I felt the need to constantly prove myself and work harder to gain recognition. Additionally, balancing professionalism with empathy and approachability was sometimes seen as a weakness rather than a strength. However, as my career progressed, I learned to embrace these qualities and use them to create a supportive environment for my team, especially junior female lawyers. The leadership journey required resilience, adaptability, and the ability to challenge stereotypes, but it also taught me the importance of combining hard work with genuine care for others to create a more inclusive and empowering workplace where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

"Diversity is being invited to the party; inclusion is being asked to dance." – Verna Myers

According to the World Economic Forum, at the current rate of progress, it will take until 2158, roughly five generations from now, to reach full gender equality. Clearly, there is still work to be done. The theme for International Women's Day this year is #AccelerateAction. How would your personal experience help you #AccelerateAction?

Laksha Juddoo Prayag, Executive: Having witnessed the challenges many professionals face in balancing career and family, I strongly believe in the need for support, understanding and flexibility in the workplace. Too often, people feel forced to choose between the two. A culture that acknowledges these needs allows talent, especially women, to thrive without having to choose between professional growth and personal commitments.

From my personal experience, I have learnt that when women support one another and work in an environment where everyone feels valued and supported, it goes beyond simply retaining talent, it fosters an environment where talent can truly thrive. I felt that shift when I encountered strong female mentors in my work journey and I hope to continue on the path that they paved. Whether it is through mentorship, better policies, or simply encouraging a culture of balance. Real progress happens when we lift each other up.

Davina Boodnah, Executive: The fact that full gender equality is still 135 years away is staggering. It's a reminder that while progress has been made, the pace is far too slow. #AccelerateAction means pushing for change with urgency, and for me, that starts with leading by example and creating opportunities for others.

One of the biggest barriers to true gender parity is the failure to accommodate the fact that many women still take on the primary caregiving role at home. Too often, the conversation stops at "making space" for women without addressing the reality of their dual responsibilities. The workplace needs to evolve, not by lowering standards, but by recognising that flexibility, better parental leave policies, and support systems are essential to allow talented women to thrive. Moving to Mauritius from the UK was eye-opening in this regard. While there is great female representation in many industries, workplace policies don't always reflect this. For example, maternity leave here is just four months. Compare that to the UK, where women can take up to a year, and it becomes clear that we are asking women to compete on an uneven playing field. If we want to #AccelerateAction, we must challenge these policies and push for structural changes that allow women to succeed both at work and at home.

Another powerful way to drive change is through mentoring. I believe mentoring women is not about teaching them to fit into a system that wasn't designed for them, but rather, it's about giving them the confidence to be themselves and the technical tools to succeed. It's about helping them own their expertise, speak up, and take their place at the table without feeling like they need to conform to traditional expectations. In my view, the action is to move beyond representation to real inclusion. It's one thing to have diversity in numbers; it's another to ensure that all voices are heard and valued at the decision-making table.

Alyssa De Luca Lahmidi, Executive: My personal experience has shown me that accelerating action toward gender equality requires a multifaceted approach. First, it is essential to keep challenging traditional norms and stereotypes by showcasing diverse leadership styles. My journey taught me that qualities like empathy, collaboration, and authenticity are just as valuable as technical expertise and ambition. By embodying these traits, I can inspire others to embrace a broader definition of leadership. Second, mentorship and support for junior colleagues, especially women, are critical. Just as my mentor inspired me, I strive to be a role model who fosters confidence and growth in others. Finally, creating inclusive environments where everyone feels valued and empowered is key. At ENS Mauritius, I have seen how a blend of hard work, empathy, and collaboration can drive collective progress. By sharing these lessons, I believe we can accelerate the journey toward gender equality.

Ayesha Rambajun, Senior Associate: Mentorship and sponsorship are more than career accelerators, they are fundamental drivers of gender equality. While mentorship provides guidance, encouragement, and space to reflect, sponsorship takes it a step further by actively advocating and creating opportunities and ensuring that women have a seat at the table. I have been fortunate to witness both in action, learning from women who not only shared knowledge but also championed my growth. Their belief in my potential has pushed me beyond my own limitations, proving that when women lift each other up, they create a ripple effect that transforms workplaces and industries. One of the most inspiring examples is the head of ENS Mauritius, Martine de Fleuriot de la Colinière, who retired in early 2025. She was a mentor who dedicated herself to pushing women forward, sharing knowledge, and opening doors. Her impact was tangible at ENS Mauritius and many of us have benefited from her willingness to invest time in helping us grow.

Yet, true progress cannot rest on women alone. Male allies have a critical role to play in dismantling systemic barriers and accelerating action towards parity. When men also actively engage in mentorship, challenge biases, and advocate for equal opportunities, they become partners in progress. I have seen the impact of leaders, both men and women, who consciously create environments where talent, not gender, determines success. By fostering inclusivity, calling out disparities, and ensuring women's voices are heard, male allies help bridge the gap between intention and action.

Accelerating action is not just about conversations, it is about commitment. It is about leaders who recognise that real change happens when we push boundaries, challenge the status quo, and create pathways for those who come after us. Whether through mentorship, advocacy, or simply ensuring that no woman walks her journey alone, we all have the power to make a difference. Because gender equality is not a women's issue, it is an economic, social, and leadership imperative.

"Do not wait for someone else to come and speak for you. It's you who can change the world." – Malala Yousafzai

All four of us agree that women should know their worth. We each bring our own perspectives and experiences to the table, and these voices must not only be heard, but also actively valued. While representation is improving, gender parity in leadership roles and workplace conditions remains a challenge in Mauritius, as it does globally. Women before us have started paving the way, but there is still room for improvement.

How do we bridge the gap? Imposing legal requirements in the workplace to accelerate gender representation is not sufficient. True progress demands a mindset shift. Organisations must go beyond ticking boxes and commit to real, systemic change. We must embed gender equality into every layer of decision-making: recruitment, promotions, pay structures, and workplace culture. Gender representation must be matched with genuine opportunities, and the legal profession must continue to lead by example to ensure that change is not just about numbers, but about creating an environment where women are valued for their worth.

Change does not happen in boardrooms alone. It happens in everyday interactions, in the leaders who champion inclusivity, in the allies who challenge biases, and in the women who uplift one another. Progress is not just about numbers, it is about shifting power dynamics, breaking outdated norms, and ensuring that women are not just present but empowered. The path to gender equality is not a solo journey, it is a collective responsibility. The question is not whether change will happen, but whether we are willing to push forward and #AccelerateAction.

