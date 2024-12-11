UAE 2025: Infrastructure Enhancements And Mandatory Boardroom Gender Diversity For Private Joint-Stock Companies

The UAE is currently experiencing significant growth and shows little signs of slowing for 2025. To ensure that the growth does not slow and that the infrastructure keeps up accordingly, the UAE is making several changes for the year 2025.

These changes include, but are not limited to, the update of traffic laws, sewage systems, introduction of air-taxies, updated parking and salik tariffs, banning further plastics and opening of new districts and bridges.

The aforementioned mostly relate to public life and infrastructure, however, a key change for business is also include. This change is the requirement that all private-joint stock companies (PJSC) will be required to have a women appointed within the Board of Directors.

Ministerial Resolution 137 of 2024 which addresses the regulation of private joint-stock companies' governance and operations, is built upon the previous directives already issued for public joint-stock companies in 2021 by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority, whereby one woman was required to be appointed to the board of directors for any company listed on the Dubai and Abu-Dhabi stock-exchange.

This type of decision is expected, as the UAE government has constantly expressed its concern for balance in quality in many corporate facets of life, for both private and public entities alike. This is just an additional step in achieving this equality and no doubt there will be more to come.

BSALAW can assist in any respect to any clients wanting to know more about the above and implement the relevant policies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.