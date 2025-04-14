Navigating DEI In Europe Amid Developments In The US

Multinational employers with operations in both the US and Europe are having to navigate the shifting position of the US on diversity, equity and inclusion. To assist employers, we take a look at what DEI measures are required by law or are strongly recommended across Europe. This is an updated version of our original article published on 4 February 2025, and includes an updated map and new table of information.

Following the US Executive Order on 'Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity', employers across Europe are receiving letters from the US administration. They are being asked to effectively certify, within five days, that they 'do not operate any programs promoting DEI that violate any applicable anti-discrimination laws' in the US.

To help employers respond to these letters, we have produced a map and table below, setting out the legal position on DEI in different European countries.

A map of mandatory DEI in Europe

The map below summarises the DEI measures that are required by law in several European countries. It includes a number of issues, including measures to promote gender equality; quotas and targets for increasing the number of women on board positions; quotas and targets for hiring people with disabilities; and other positive action measures. The map does not include gender pay gap measures on the basis that similar obligations already exist in US law. Further details on these measures are, however, included in the table below the map.

Which European countries have the most mandatory DEI measures?

A map showing the number of DEI measures that are mandatory per country, with the countries with more mandatory measures showing in a darker colour. Click on each country for further details.

A more in-depth guide to European DEI

The table below provides further details on the mandatory obligations in each country, as well as those that are strongly recommended to avoid legal claims or the risk of legal claims arising.

It should be noted that there is a core of anti-discrimination laws in Europe that have been in place for many years, protecting people with certain characteristics (age, race, gender, disability, etc.). However, these are very well known and so we have not enumerated these laws in the table. We also haven't referenced the specific obligation to make reasonable adjustments/accommodations for disabled employees, which also applies across Europe.

DEI in Europe: mandatory or strongly recommended

A table of the DEI measures and obligations across countries in Europe that are either required by law, or are strongly recommended to avoid the risks of legal claims arising.

Takeaway for Employers

The law in this area is nuanced and varies considerably across the European continent. If you have received a letter from the US authorities, or have more general queries or concerns about your position as a business trading with the US, we recommend that you contact us at info@iuslaboris.com and we will put you in touch with experts who can advise you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.