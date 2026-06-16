Pocket Guide: Stamp Duty Compliance In Malaysia. Has Your Business Enhanced Its Policies?

Previously, stamp duty compliance was a reactive exercise. It involved presenting a document for assessment and paying the duty determined by the authorities. Under the self-assessment regime, businesses must now be proactive, identify dutiable instruments, ascertain the applicable duty, and make payment without being prompted.

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This article provides a quick overview of stamp duty compliance and its impact on business operations in Malaysia.

Malaysia's transition to a stamp duty self-assessment regime marks a significant shift in how businesses are expected to manage their stamp duty obligations.

Previously, stamp duty compliance was a reactive exercise. It involved presenting a document for assessment and paying the duty determined by the authorities. Under the self-assessment regime, businesses must now be proactive, identify dutiable instruments, ascertain the applicable duty, and make payment without being prompted.

For in-house counsel, directors and senior management, this shift raises a straightforward but important question: has your organisation's compliance policy kept pace with this change?

What Has Changed

The Inland Revenue Board Malaysia introduced the Stamp Duty Audit Framework on 1 January 2025, establishing a more structured and active approach to stamp duty compliance. The self-assessment regime itself came into effect on 1 January 2026.

Under the audit framework, the IRB is empowered to audit up to three calendar years of transactions. Importantly, the scope of an audit is not necessarily confined to a single legal entity — the IRB may extend its review to related entities including subsidiaries and companies under common control. This means that a compliance gap in one part of a corporate group can translate into exposure across the group as a whole.

All stamp duty documents must be retained for seven years from the date duty is paid. This is not just a simple housekeeping obligation, it is also evidence of compliance in the event of an audit.

Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme

The IRB has launched a Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme that runs until 30 June 2026. The programme covers documents that were signed or executed between 1 January 2023 and 31 December 2025 but have not been stamped and offers a 100% penalty waiver for businesses that come forward voluntarily before the programme closes.

The programme presents businesses with an opportunity to regularise historical exposure instead of waiting for an audit exercise to be initiated by the IRB.

The programme comes to an end on 30 June 2026. Businesses that have not yet reviewed their historical transaction documents should consider doing so as a matter of priority.

Formulate a compliance policy for stamp duty - important questions

Against the backdrop of the self assessment framework and the opportunity presented by the ongoing special voluntary disclosure programme, some questions come to mind:

Does your organization have a process for identifying dutiable instruments before they are executed?

Has your organization reviewed historical documents for unstamped instruments ?

Are the record retention procedures aligned with the seven year requirement ?

Important information to act on

Under the self-assessment regime, the obligation to identify and pay stamp duty arises at the point the instrument is executed.

In addition, the IRB's audit authority covers up to three calendar years of transactions. Businesses that have not yet reviewed their historical transaction documents for potentially unstamped instruments are carrying unquantified exposure that an audit could surface, risking payment of penalties due to non-compliance.

Document retention policies are equally important elements of the compliance policy. Organisations whose document retention policies have not been updated to reflect this requirement may find themselves unable to demonstrate compliance in the event of an audit — even where the duty was correctly paid.

Compliance is an imperative

The introduction of the self-assessment regime and the audit framework together signal that stamp duty is no longer a peripheral compliance area. It is an active obligation that requires the same systematic attention as other areas of tax compliance.

For businesses that have not yet reviewed their compliance policies against the new framework, the voluntary disclosure programme provides both an incentive and a deadline to do so.

For those that have, the audit framework serves as a reminder that the standards applied during an audit will reflect what a properly resourced compliance programme should have identified and addressed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.