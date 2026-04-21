Luxembourg Employee Monitoring Guidance Note

- in European Union
- with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Business & Consumer Services industries
- within Transport, Antitrust/Competition Law and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
Our Data Protection & Privacy counsel has contributed with an in‑depth guidance note to OneTrust DataGuidance, focusing on employee monitoring in Luxembourg. This comprehensive publication provides a detailed overview of the Luxembourg legal framework and the practical requirements for employee monitoring, helping organisations navigate compliance with national law and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Key topics covered in the guidance note include:
- Legal framework: overview of the GDPR and key Luxembourg laws relevant to employee monitoring, as well as guidance from the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD).
- Core principles: Key data protection requirements, including proportionality, transparency and data minimisation, and the general prohibition of permanent or covert surveillance.
- Forms of employee monitoring: practical guidance on telephone recording, CCTV, email and device monitoring, biometric systems and access controls, outlining what is permitted and under which conditions.
- Information and consultation duties: employers’ obligations to inform employees and, where applicable, consult staff delegations prior to implementing monitoring measures.
- Legal basis and DPIAs: clarification on appropriate legal bases for monitoring and when a Data Protection Impact Assessment is required, particularly for systematic or high-risk processing.
- Retention and employee rights: applicable retention periods and an overview of employees’ rights under data protection law in the context of workplace monitoring.
- Enforcement and penalties: summary of potential administrative, civil and criminal sanctions for non-compliance.
Download
Employee monitoring guidance note
Luxembourg
This article was first published by OneTrust DataGuide.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]