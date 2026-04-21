ARTICLE
21 April 2026

Luxembourg Employee Monitoring Guidance Note

LL
Loyens & Loeff

Contributor

Loyens & Loeff logo
Explore Firm Details
Luxembourg's data protection authority has issued comprehensive guidance on employee monitoring practices, addressing the legal boundaries employers must navigate when implementing surveillance measures in the workplace. The guidance clarifies permissible monitoring methods, from telephone recording and CCTV to biometric systems, while emphasizing core data protection principles that govern employer-employee relationships.
Luxembourg Privacy
Emilia Fronczak
Emilia Fronczak’s articles from Loyens & Loeff are most popular:
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Business & Consumer Services industries
Loyens & Loeff are most popular:
  • within Transport, Antitrust/Competition Law and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

Our Data Protection & Privacy counsel has contributed with an in‑depth guidance note to OneTrust DataGuidance, focusing on employee monitoring in Luxembourg. This comprehensive publication provides a detailed overview of the Luxembourg legal framework and the practical requirements for employee monitoring, helping organisations navigate compliance with national law and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Key topics covered in the guidance note include:

  • Legal framework: overview of the GDPR and key Luxembourg laws relevant to employee monitoring, as well as guidance from the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD).
  • Core principles: Key data protection requirements, including proportionality, transparency and data minimisation, and the general prohibition of permanent or covert surveillance.
  • Forms of employee monitoring: practical guidance on telephone recording, CCTV, email and device monitoring, biometric systems and access controls, outlining what is permitted and under which conditions.
  • Information and consultation duties: employers’ obligations to inform employees and, where applicable, consult staff delegations prior to implementing monitoring measures.
  • Legal basis and DPIAs: clarification on appropriate legal bases for monitoring and when a Data Protection Impact Assessment is required, particularly for systematic or high-risk processing.
  • Retention and employee rights: applicable retention periods and an overview of employees’ rights under data protection law in the context of workplace monitoring.
  • Enforcement and penalties: summary of potential administrative, civil and criminal sanctions for non-compliance.

Download

Employee monitoring guidance note
Luxembourg

This article was first published by OneTrust DataGuide

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Emilia Fronczak
Emilia Fronczak
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More